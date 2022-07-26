Entergy announces measures to help customers experiencing high energy costs

We're doing more to help our customers and communities through these challenging times

NEW ORLEANS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June's higher than usual temperatures, which drove record energy usage, and dramatically higher natural gas prices produced some of the highest electric bills ever seen throughout the region and nation, including the customers we serve. If you combine this with rising costs on a national scale for seemingly everything, our friends and neighbors are experiencing a major financial strain right now.

To ease the pain of higher energy bills, and in consultation with our regulators, Entergy is implementing a series of measures to help our residential customers and communities through the high usage summer months, including:

Committing $10 million in shareholder donations applied to all Entergy utilities for bill payment assistance programs for residential customers, including The Power to Care fund.

Waiving late payment fees for eligible residential customers.

Waiving credit card payment fees for all residential customers.

Organizing employee volunteers to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events in select neighborhoods.

"We understand the economic challenges our customers and communities are currently facing," said David Ellis, chief customer officer for Entergy. "We also recognize we're responsible for something greater than just powering homes and businesses every day. After all, we've been members of our community for more than 100 years. We are doing more to help our customers through these challenging economic times."

Additional customer assistance solutions are being explored, along with enhanced investments in energy efficiency, resilience, reliability, and continuous improvement initiatives to provide ongoing benefits to our customers. The company appreciates the feedback and input from our regulators across all jurisdictions, and we are committed to working closely with them and our community partners to find creative solutions that provide relief for our customers.

More information on our enhanced programs and services to help residential customers, as well as customer resources and frequently asked questions, can be found at entergy.com/billimpacts.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

