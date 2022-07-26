Evolve Capital Partners Names Kevin W. McMurchy Managing Director of Insurance and Financial Institutions Investment Banking

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Capital Partners Inc., a leading independent investment bank specializing in the finance and technology sectors principally serving the mid-market, announced today that Kevin W. McMurchy has joined the firm as Managing Director of Insurance and Financial Institutions Investment Banking. In his new role, Mr. McMurchy will focus on middle-market transactions within the financial services and insurance industries.

Mr. McMurchy has more than 30 years of professional experience, including mergers and acquisitions, valuations, fairness opinions and financial restructuring transactions involving commercial banks, specialty insurance and diversified financial service companies. He has executed domestic, international and cross-border transactions with a combined deal value of more than $30 Billion. Mr. McMurchy has acted as financial advisor to company management teams and Boards of Directors, Special Committees, and/or principal shareholders in assessing, analyzing, and recommending strategic and financial alternatives and opportunities.

Alexander Koles, Founder and Managing Director, stated "the addition of Kevin McMurchy strengthens Evolve Capital's capabilities in financial services and with Kevin's depth of experience and track record of service to his clients, he is an outstanding choice to spearhead this important effort. He will build on our successes we've had in the insurance industry, and we look forward leveraging his deep expertise as we expand our industry coverage."

Most recently, Mr. McMurchy served as the managing director and Group Head of Financial Institutions at Scott-Macon, Ltd. Prior to Scott-Macon, Mr. McMurchy was a managing director and led the Financial Institutions Group with Dresner Partners and was a managing director with Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin and Keefe, Bruyette and Woods (KBW). During his investment banking career, Mr. McMurchy has focused on financial services and insurance markets and advised public and private clients.

Mr. McMurchy holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, and a Bachelor of Arts (Magna Cum Laude) in Economics from Harvard University.

About Evolve Capital Partners

Evolve Capital Partners Inc. ("Evolve") is a growing investment bank focused exclusively on entrepreneurial businesses operating at the intersection of technology-enabled solutions and financial services. Evolve Capital's primary coverage verticals include Insurance, Capital Markets and Lending where we advise technology-enabled service and software companies.

As an independent investment bank, Evolve only advises on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital raises, and financial restructurings. Evolve dispenses bespoke and mission-critical advice in a creative environment generating optimal outcomes. Evolve is based in New York, NY.

For further information please visit www.evolve-capital.com or contact:

Alexander Koles

Founder & Managing Director

Evolve Capital Partners Inc.

1350 Avenue of the Americas, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10019

View original content:

SOURCE Evolve Capital Partners