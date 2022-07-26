OM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 6, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Outset Medical, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Outset Medical common stock between September 15, 2020, and June 13, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Outset Medical, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's flagship product, Tablo Hemodialysis System ("Tablo"), would require an additional 510(k) application to be filed with The United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), as defendants had "continuously made improvements and updates to Tablo over time since its original clearance"; (2) as a result, the Company could not conduct a human factors study on a cleared device in accordance with FDA protocols; (3) the Company's inability to conduct the human factors study subjected the Company to the likelihood of the FDA imposing a "shipment hold" and marketing suspension, leaving the Company unable to sell Tablo for home use; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and /or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Outset Medical you have until September 6, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Outset Medical securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

For additional information about the OM lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

