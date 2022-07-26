Palatin Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Vyleesi® Net Product Revenue Increased 225% Over Prior Quarter

Gross product sales increased 75% and

Prescriptions dispensed increased 45%, over prior quarter

CRANBURY, N.J., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, today announced preliminary fourth quarter 2022 Vyleesi® product sales. Vyleesi is the first and only as-needed treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

"We are pleased with Vyleesi's momentum and our preliminary product sales results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022," stated Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and CEO of Palatin. "Our operating results, which includes significant increases across all sales and distribution value metrics, compared to both the prior quarter and the comparable quarter in 2021, continue to demonstrate Vyleesi's potential within the female sexual healthcare market."

Preliminary fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022 Vyleesi results:



increased 600% over the comparable quarter in 2021.

increased 90% over the comparable quarter in 2021.

increased 50% over the comparable quarter in 2021.

Preliminary Financial Information



The Vyleesi related financial and operating data for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 is preliminary and may change. This preliminary data has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, Palatin's management and no independent accounting firm has audited, reviewed, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to this preliminary financial data. There can be no assurance that Palatin's actual results for this quarterly period will not differ from the preliminary financial and operating data and such changes could be material. In addition, Palatin's estimate of Vyleesi product sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2022 prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting standards. Additional information that will be material to investors will be provided in the financial statements for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2022, and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on the limited preliminary information being provided herein.

About Vyleesi® (bremelanotide injection) for Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD)

Vyleesi is the first and only as-needed treatment approved by the FDA for premenopausal women with acquired, generalized HSDD.

Palatin is actively seeking Vyleesi collaborations for North America and for territories outside the currently licensed territories of China and Korea. Vyleesi is licensed to Fosun Pharma in China and Kwangdong Pharmaceuticals in South Korea.

Patients and healthcare providers can learn more about HSDD and Vyleesi at www.vyleesi.com and www.vyleesipro.com.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.Palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about future expectations of Palatin Technologies, Inc., such as statements about market potential of Vyleesi and other Palatin products in development, clinical trial results, potential actions by regulatory agencies including the FDA, regulatory plans, development programs, proposed indications for product candidates, market potential for product candidates, and potential adverse impacts due to the global COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Palatin intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Palatin's actual results to be materially different from its historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Palatin's actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements for reasons including, but not limited to, Palatin's ability to establish and maintain the capability for manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Vyleesi, sales of Vyleesi in the United States and elsewhere in the world, results of clinical trials, regulatory actions by the FDA and other regulatory and the need for regulatory approvals, Palatin's ability to fund development of its technology and establish and successfully complete clinical trials, the length of time and cost required to complete clinical trials and submit applications for regulatory approvals, products developed by competing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, commercial acceptance of Palatin's products, and other factors discussed in Palatin's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Palatin is not responsible for updating for events that occur after the date of this press release.

