ARCESIUM PARTNERS WITH STATE STREET FUND CONNECT TO HELP INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS SEAMLESSLY MANAGE AND MONITOR CASH PORTFOLIOS

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium, a leading global financial technology firm, announced today it has partnered with State Street Fund Connect ("Fund Connect"), a global trading and analytics platform. Through this strategic alliance, Arcesium and Fund Connect will introduce new capabilities to provide mutual clients with a consolidated view of their cash portfolios and a single point of access to multiple markets and fund providers.

With the support of Arcesium's advanced Treasury Suite and Fund Connect's industry connectivity, the integration is designed to streamline workflows for the companies' mutual clients. As a result, users can manage cash and payments within one ecosystem, interact with global digital liquidity networks for short-term investments, and reduce operational overhead.

"By taking a data-first approach, Arcesium helps clients maximize capital efficiency, enhance returns, and minimize risk. We've designed our capabilities and advanced decision-making toolkit to help institutional investors simplify and modernize their workflows. In partnering with State Street Fund Connect, we aim to help clients seamlessly manage and monitor their cash portfolios," said David Nable, Head of Client and Partner Development at Arcesium.

Arcesium's seamless integration with Fund Connect will also enable clients to access a variety of major money market fund products. These new cash management capabilities will help clients better identify where balances are located across counterparties, accounts, regions, and time zones, to confidently deploy their liquidity quickly and effectively.

"We are excited to form this relationship with Arcesium to help power the cash management capabilities of Arcesium's Treasury Management suite," said Gregory P. Fortuna, CFA, Head of Global Link at State Street. "Fund Connect's 20-year+ history as an innovative and agnostic technology solution is a natural fit to provide a seamless front-to-back solution for efficient and streamlined management of client short-term portfolios."

About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is a leading financial technology firm, delivering post-investment and enterprise data management solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, institutional asset managers, and private equity firms. Expertly designed to achieve a single source of truth throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Building on a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, Arcesium was launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Alternative Asset Management. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later joined as our third partner. Today, Arcesium services over $675 billion in global client AUM with a staff of over 1,700 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals.

For more information about Arcesium and our capabilities, please visit www.arcesium.com and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn.

About State Street

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2022 includes approximately $66 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

