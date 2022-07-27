CCS Fundraising Welcomes New Data Science & Analytics Practice Lead

Ashutosh Nandeshwar, leading expert on data analytics solutions for fundraising, joins CCS as SVP of Data Science & Analytics

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CCS Fundraising , the world's leading fundraising consulting firm, announced the arrival of Ashutosh Nandeshwar, the firm's new Senior Vice President of Data Science & Analytics.

Nandeshwar joins CCS with extensive experience and expertise in systems engineering, artificial intelligence, and design thinking, and has built solutions to improve fundraising results at the world's top higher education institutions, including the University of Michigan, the California Institute of Technology, and the University of Southern California. He is the author of multiple books, including a co-authored book titled Data Science for Fundraising, which has been lauded as an "invaluable addition to any serious data scientist's library" by fellow data scientist, Bala Deshpande, Ph.D.

Nandeshwar will lead CCS's Data Science & Analytics Practice, which helps nonprofit clients maximize their fundraising success by pairing critical technical capabilities – including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Design Thinking – with deep expertise in fundraising strategy and implementation. Nandeshwar's leadership will deepen CCS's ability to provide data science & analytics solutions for its clients, and over the next several months the firm will announce plans for expanding its service offerings to nonprofit partners.

Speaking about the impact that data science & analytics can have on CCS's clients, Nandeshwar said, "CCS works with many of the world's leading nonprofit organizations, and a data-driven approach is critical to their ongoing fundraising success. I am excited to have the opportunity to work closely with CCS's Data Science & Analytics Practice to build on their excellent work and help expand our offerings so that we can continue to deliver high-value, data-driven insights for our partners."

"We are delighted to have Ashutosh join our team of leading fundraising professionals," said Jon Kane, CCS President & CEO. "In our increasingly data-oriented world, it is critical that we keep building our unique expertise and cutting-edge offerings in this space to ensure we're delivering the best possible results for our clients. I look forward to working closely alongside Ashutosh to ensure CCS remains at the forefront of data science and analytics solutions for fundraising."

About CCS Fundraising

CCS Fundraising is a strategic consulting firm that has partnered with nonprofits for transformational change for 75 years. CCS provides a wide range of services that support and strengthen nonprofit fundraising programs, including campaign management, strategic planning, data analytics, and major gift strategy. The firm's experts, skilled in campaign and development strategy, work closely with organizations of all sizes across nonprofit sectors and geographies.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Owen Evans

owen.evans@berlinrosen.com

View original content:

SOURCE CCS Fundraising