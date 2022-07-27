NCTC AND ACA CONNECTS HONOR LEADERS AND ANNOUNCE THE INDEPENDENT SHOW 2023

Armstrong Named Independent Operator of the Year

Matt Polka Bestowed Founders' Circle Award

The Biggest TIS To Date will be in Minneapolis, July 30 – August 2, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCTC, the National Content & Technology Cooperative, and ACA Connects (ACAC) concluded their sold-out 17th annual Independent Show, and announced plans for their biggest-ever TIS 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center on July 30th to August 2nd.

Since 2008, Cablefax has revealed its Top Ops magazine at The Independent Show. As the only media awards recognizing operator excellence in the industry, this year's Independent Operator of the Year Award is bestowed to Armstrong Utilities in recognition of its enormous strides in 10G as well as its ambitious efforts to bring broadband to the unserved. Also new this year is the first-ever Founders' Circle Award, recognizing Matt Polka's 25 years as ACAC's first and only CEO. Polka is being succeeded by Grant Spellmeyer.

"Armstrong is consistently an industry trailblazer, moving from HFC to FTTH on all greenfield new construction 15 years ago. It was among the first operators to deploy 10 Gigabit PON, and today is enabling 10 gig service in parts of Western Pennsylvania with additional construction starting in Eastern Ohio. Even before the most recent round of government broadband funding, Armstrong made reaching the underserved a priority, constructing nearly 4,000 miles of plant to bring broadband to the Southern Tier of New York," said Cablefax Editorial Director Amy Maclean. "It's appropriate that our Top Ops issue also pays tribute to Matt Polka, who has been a tireless advocate for independent operators for more than 25 years. He shaped ACA Connects into a first-class association that is deeply respected on Capitol Hill and within the industry."

"This year's Independent Show means a lot to many, many people because it was the last one for Matt Polka as leader of ACA Connects. Over the past two months, I have worked closely with Matt on our transition and the task before me as ACAC's new leader. I'm confident that I can build on the solid foundation left by Matt and take ACAC to new heights in the public policy arena," said ACA Connects President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer, who was announced as Polka's replacement on June 1.

"Congratulations to Armstrong, the Cablefax Independent Operator of the Year. Their leadership and customer-first dedication are an inspiration to us all," said NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli. "Cablefax is a highly valued media partner. Their award presentations are among the highlights at the show. And Matt Polka is a valued friend, partner and industry leader. I look forward to continuing our friendship and welcoming Grant to the annual show together."

To benefit their members, NCTC and ACA Connects plan to significantly expand The Independent Show in 2023, providing many new opportunities for service providers and technology suppliers alike to network and engage with other members, learn from industry-leading experts and explore the most expansive exhibit floor to date. Hosted at the Minneapolis Convention Center from July 30 to August 2, TIS 2023 will feature more customized content, educational sessions, policy talks, sponsorship offerings and many other new opportunities to help members grow their businesses.

Already this year's TIS has been a proving ground for numerous new initiatives. This includes NCTC's new Connectivity Exchange, which provides a fully automated, unified platform for its member operators to secure large-scale RFPs and provide broadband network services for national accounts with ease. Due to the size and reach of NCTC's member base, the Connectivity Exchange provides the largest, most accurate network in the world.

Other major initiatives shared at TIS this year span from NCTC committing to launch a new MVNO service, to getting better guidance on qualifying for $65 billion set aside for federal funding being given out by 50 brand new state broadband agencies. Multiple sessions hosted by ACA Connects and NCTC explored how to address funding gaps and educated members on how to keep pace with upcoming FCC guidelines for labeling.

Marketing panels gave members fresh new insights into how small operators can improve their customer acquisition and explored ways operators can best position their technology and operations for the future. The FCC's upcoming plans to create new broadband data maps were shared with members along with panels offering an overview of 2023 programming deals.

Economist Marci Rossell, one of the most trusted names in financial reporting, delivered the U.S. economic outlook for the next 18-24 months, and at the conclusion of TIS, a session on navigating the new video landscape explored research, strategies and tactics operators can use to effectively compete and add value for customers in the rapidly evolving video market.

For more information, please visit: www.theindependentshow.org

About NCTC

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) was founded as a not-for-profit with one mission: to help members competitively acquire the video programming and vital technologies needed to offer world class services that define their communities' infrastructure with vision, value and purpose. NCTC makes purchasing and implementation easy and affordable for its 700+ independent communications service providers who connect one third of all households and businesses throughout North America and U.S. territories. Going beyond significant cost savings, the organization helps members unlock new revenue through emerging technologies, best practices and new ideas ensuring the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. For nearly 40 years, NCTC has been actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: www.nctconline.org

About ACA Connects: America's Communications Association

Based in Pittsburgh, ACA Connects is a trade organization representing more than 600 smaller and medium-sized, independent companies that provide broadband, phone and video services to nearly 8 million customers primarily located in rural and smaller suburban markets across America. Through active participation in the regulatory and legislative process in Washington, D.C., ACA Connects' members work together to advance the interests of their customers and ensure the future competitiveness and viability of their businesses. For more information, visit: http://www.ACAConnects.org

About Cablefax

Cablefax is the most trusted brand in the industry, providing cable, broadband and TV content executives with original and insightful coverage of the latest industry news and strategic initiatives. Cablefax offerings include a wide range of resources for industry professionals, including Cablefax Daily, Cablefax: The Magazine, awards programs and networking events. For more information, visit http://www.cablefax.com.

