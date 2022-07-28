Hyundai Motor North America Announces Promotions Among National Market Leadership Teams

Randy Parker is Named CEO of Hyundai Motor America

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- José Muñoz, president and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor North America (HMNA) announced today the promotion of five key members of his HMNA executive team. The five promotions are effective Aug.1.

Randy Parker is promoted to CEO of Hyundai Motor America (HMA). Parker will be responsible for Hyundai's commercial automotive operations in the United States and report to Muñoz. Parker was previously the senior vice president of national sales at HMA.

Edgar Carranza is promoted to CEO of Hyundai Motor Mexico. Carranza will oversee commercial automotive operations in Mexico reporting to Muñoz. Carranza was previously the chief operating officer of HMM.

Tedros Mengiste is promoted to vice president, Genesis sales operations, Genesis Motor America. Mengiste will continue to oversee Genesis sales, production, distribution, incentives, and field operations in the United States. He will continue to report to Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America. Mengiste was previously the executive director of Genesis sales.

Bob Kim is promoted to vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. Kim will oversee sales and field operations in the United States and report to Parker. Kim was previously the general manager of the southern region.

David VandeLinde is promoted to vice president, after-sales, Hyundai Motor America. VandeLinde will continue to be responsible for leading dealer service programs and operations, parts and accessory sales, and owner marketing, and will report to Parker.

"I am excited to have Randy and Edgar leading these two markets in North America," said Muñoz. I know that they will continue the remarkable growth and expansion of the Hyundai brand that we have experienced during the past three years. And having Ted and Bob leading sales efforts for GMA and HMA will ensure we continue to increase market share across both brands in the U.S."

