InMode Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $113.5M, Represents 30% Year-Over-Year Growth

YOKNEAM, Israel, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenues of $113.5 million, an increase of 30% compared to the second quarter of 2021: InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 80% of quarterly revenues, while 11% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 9% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms. GAAP net income of $44.0 million, compared to $40.9 million in the second quarter of 2021; *non-GAAP net income of $50.4 million, compared to $43.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.52, compared to $0.48 in the second quarter of 2021; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.59, compared to $0.51 in the second quarter of 2021. Record quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $15.0 million, an increase of 59% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Total cash position of $443.6 million as of June 30, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Revenues $113,547 $87,325 Gross Margins 83 % 85 % Net Income $44,048 $40,925 Earnings per Diluted Share(1) $0.52 $0.48 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Gross Margins 84 % 86 % Net Income $50,401 $43,873 Earnings per Diluted Share(1) $0.59 $0.51

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP financial results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

Management Comments

"We are pleased to report another record-setting quarter, with growth and solid profitability across all key metrics," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of InMode. "The growing demand for InMode platforms in the U.S. and globally led us to increase our guidance for the full year of 2022 to an unprecedented range of $425 million to $435 million."

Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, said, "Once again, we saw a robust demand for InMode's innovative platforms, resulting in another record revenue quarter as well as record sales from consumables and service."

"We recently received the endorsement of Health Canada for our EmpowerRF platform designed for women's health," added Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer. "In addition to this certification, we continue to receive positive feedback from both patients and physicians in the U.S."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2022 reached $113.5 million, an increase of 30% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

"We are proud to deliver record revenue in the second quarter," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer. "Despite the global supply chain constraints, InMode was able to successfully manage and control expenses while improving our margins compared to the previous quarter."

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 83%, compared to a gross margin of 85% in the second quarter of 2021. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 84% and 86% for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the inflationary pressure on our raw materials and increased level of consumable sales as part of the revenue mix.

GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 43%, compared to a gross operating margin of 48% in the second quarter of 2021. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 49% compared to the operating margin of 51% in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in GAAP operating margin is primarily attributable to change in share-based compensation expense, and the decrease in *non-GAAP operating margin is primarily attributable to change in gross margin.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $44.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $40.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share(1), in the second quarter of 2021. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $50.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $43.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share(1), in the second quarter of 2021.

(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September. 14, 2021.

2022 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2022, ending Dec. 31, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:

Revenues between $425 million and $435 million

*Non-GAAP gross margin between 83% and 85%

*Non-GAAP income from operations between $204 million and $209 million

*Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.11 and $2.16

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP financial results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2022, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

REVENUES 113,547 87,325 199,468 152,849

COST OF REVENUES 18,946 12,723 33,718 22,802

GROSS PROFIT 94,601 74,602 165,750 130,047

OPERATING EXPENSES:









Research and development 3,183 2,455 5,998 4,756

Sales and marketing 39,653 28,670 70,502 53,232

General and administrative 2,562 1,941 5,039 3,752

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 45,398 33,066 81,539 61,740

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 49,203 41,536 84,211 68,307

Finance income (expense), net (918) 428 (539) 472

INCOME BEFORE TAXES 48,285 41,964 83,672 68,779

INCOME TAXES 4,237 1,039 8,649 1,108

NET INCOME 44,048 40,925 75,023 67,671

Add: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - (103)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 44,048 40,925 75,023 67,568













NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):









Basic 0.54 0.50 0.91 0.85

Diluted 0.52 0.48 0.88 0.79

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE

(in thousands) (1)









Basic 82,216 81,700 82,590 79,894

Diluted 84,663 85,762 85,236 85,451



(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 88,404 68,136 Marketable securities 299,322 294,530 Short-term bank deposits 55,913 53,248 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 21,261 20,236 Other receivables 14,548 12,938 Inventories 29,760 21,026 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 509,208 470,114 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable 3,685 768 Deferred income taxes, net 2,737 1,334 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,004 4,321 Property and equipment, net 1,971 1,404 Other investments 600 600 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 13,997 8,427 TOTAL ASSETS 523,205 478,541





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 11,833 8,779 Contract liabilities 18,102 13,805 Other liabilities 28,054 29,266 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 57,989 51,850 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 3,385 2,751 Other liabilities 5,339 4,831 Operating lease liabilities 3,678 3,307 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 12,402 10,889 TOTAL LIABILITIES 70,391 62,739





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 452,814 415,802 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 523,205 478,541

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income 44,048 40,925 75,023 67,671

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 155 128 293 242

Share-based compensation expenses 6,353 2,948 9,447 5,646

Allowance for doubtful accounts 142 287 352 327

Loss on marketable securities, net 23 3 37 7

Finance expenses, net 851 404 941 809

Deferred income taxes, net 169 (101) 147 (202)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Increase in accounts receivable (8,247) (3,506) (4,294) (8,075)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables (398) 1,063 (1,593) (317)

Increase in inventories (4,660) (1,694) (8,734) (2,411)

Increase in accounts payable 2,292 313 3,054 1,313

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 4,105 5,832 (770) 5,037

Increase in contract liabilities 2,148 151 4,931 1,472

Net cash provided by operating activities 46,981 46,753 78,834 71,519

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Investment in short-term deposits (22,500) (20,000) (45,611) (41,000)

Proceeds from short-term deposits 23,000 19,090 43,000 38,090

Purchase of fixed assets (561) (338) (860) (503)

Purchase of marketable securities (17,545) (63,482) (38,754) (125,727)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 15,232 21,180 27,159 47,982

Net cash used in investing activities (2,374) (43,550) (15,066) (81,158)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Repurchase of ordinary shares - (11,057) (42,637) (11,921)

Exercise of options 204 4,711 365 14,603

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 204 (6,346) (42,272) 2,682

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (1,077) 14 (1,228) (209)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 43,734 (3,129) 20,268 (7,166)













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 44,670 64,901 68,136 68,938

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 88,404 61,772 88,404 61,772



INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2022 2021 2022 2021

Revenues by Category:





































Capital Equipment revenues - United States 62,960 56 % 49,812 57 % 107,720 54 % 88,330 58 %

Capital Equipment revenues - International 35,560 31 % 28,034 32 % 62,743 31 % 47,247 31 %

Total Capital Equipment revenues 98,520 87 % 77,846 89 % 170,463 85 % 135,577 89 %

Consumables and service revenues 15,027 13 % 9,479 11 % 29,005 15 % 17,272 11 %

Total Net Revenue 113,547 100 % 87,325 100 % 199,468 100 % 152,849 100 %































Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021

% % % %

United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total Revenues by Technology:























Minimal-Invasive 84 74 80 69 73 71 84 72 79 67 75 70 Hands-Free 14 5 11 29 10 22 13 6 11 31 8 23 Non-Invasive 2 21 9 2 17 7 3 22 10 2 17 7

100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, 2022 Three months ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP

REVENUES 113,547 - 113,547 87,325 - 87,325

COST OF REVENUES 18,946 (496) 18,450 12,723 (274) 12,449

GROSS PROFIT 94,601 496 95,097 74,602 274 74,876

OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 3,183 (866) 2,317 2,455 (386) 2,069

Sales and marketing 39,653 (4,459) 35,194 28,670 (2,014) 26,656

General and administrative 2,562 (532) 2,030 1,941 (274) 1,667

TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 45,398 (5,857) 39,541 33,066 (2,674) 30,392

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 49,203 6,353 55,556 41,536 2,948 44,484

Finance income (expense), net (918) - (918) 428 - 428

INCOME BEFORE TAXES 48,285 6,353 54,638 41,964 2,948 44,912

INCOME TAXES 4,237 - 4,237 1,039 - 1,039

NET INCOME 44,048 6,353 50,401 40,925 2,948 43,873

















NET INCOME PER

SHARE (1):













Basic 0.54

0.61 0.50

0.54

Diluted 0.52

0.59 0.48

0.51

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)













Basic 82,216

82,216 81,700

81,700

Diluted 84,663

85,366 85,762

86,160



(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Six months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 199,468 - 199,468 152,849 - 152,849 COST OF REVENUES 33,718 (810) 32,908 22,802 (503) 22,299 GROSS PROFIT 165,750 810 166,560 130,047 503 130,550 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 5,998 (1,391) 4,607 4,756 (687) 4,069 Sales and marketing 70,502 (6,354) 64,148 53,232 (3,946) 49,286 General and administrative 5,039 (892) 4,147 3,752 (510) 3,242 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 81,539 (8,637) 72,902 61,740 (5,143) 56,597 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 84,211 9,447 93,658 68,307 5,646 73,953 Finance income (expense), net (539) - (539) 472 - 472 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 83,672 9,447 93,119 68,779 5,646 74,425 INCOME TAXES 8,649 - 8,649 1,108 - 1,108 NET INCOME 75,023 9,447 84,470 67,671 5,646 73,317 Add: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - (103) - (103) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 75,023 9,447 84,470 67,568 5,646 73,214













NET INCOME PER SHARE:











Basic 0.91

1.02 0.85

0.92 Diluted 0.88

0.98 0.79

0.85 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)











Basic 82,590

82,590 79,894

79,894 Diluted 85,236

85,786 85,451

85,803

(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

