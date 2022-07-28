Polar Racking to Supply Racking for 92 MWDC (64 MWAC) for Largest Urban Solar Projects in Canada

Polar Racking's Ballasted PRU Selected for Large Solar Projects on Otherwise Unusable Land

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Polar Racking announced today that they will be supplying PRU ballasted fixed tilt racking and some structural engineering services for two large solar installations in Calgary, Alberta, Deerfoot Solar and Barlow Solar, 55 MW DC and 37 MW DC respectively. Construction is projected to start in 2022 and will be the largest solar installation in a major urban center in Canada.

Polar Racking, a leading supplier and manufacturer of solar racking and mounting systems (CNW Group/Polar Racking) (PRNewswire)

The two projects will be using 175,000 bifacial solar panels mounted on Polar's ballasted fixed ground mount. Ballasted fixed ground-mount racking system was the optimal solution for these sites because of its robust design. The system's unique features can accommodate heavier snow loads and wind conditions that are typical of the cooler climates of Alberta.

"We're excited to have large utilities putting their trust in our services and racking products," says Vishal Lala, Managing Partner at Polar Racking. "At Polar, we deliver the highest value to our clients. We are proud to be supplying our racking systems to these large-scale projects, on otherwise unusable land near urban landscape, adding to our rapidly growing pipeline in North America."

The Deerfoot and Barlow installations will make up the largest urban solar project in Canada. In total, the projects will have a combined capacity of 92 MW DC or 64 MW AC . These installations are set to generate enough clean energy to power more than 18,000 homes and offset 68,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

About Polar Racking

Founded in 2009 with offices in Ontario, Polar Racking is a North American leader in PV mounting with a strong market share, specializing in commercial and utility-scale ground-mount, single-axis tracker, and carport solutions. With over 3 GW of PV mounting systems installed in North America, Polar Racking is focused on developing innovative racking solutions that enable our clients to build and own systems at the lowest installed cost per kWh.

