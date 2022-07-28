ShapeShift Integrates WalletConnect v1.0, Keplr, XDEFI and Tally Ho Wallets, Expanding App Access to a Potential Million+ New Users

Strategic integrations enable users across hundreds of wallets, as well as a growing number of blockchains and protocols, to leverage a single application for DeFi management

DENVER, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeShift DAO, a decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency platform and community, announced today that their open-source web app is now integrated with the WalletConnect v1.0 protocol as well as Keplr , XDEFI Wallet and Tally Ho wallets. These integrations potentially represent over a million qualified new users: WalletConnect provides a gateway to hundreds of ETH and EVM-compatible wallets and DApps and is chain agnostic; Keplr is the trusted wallet of the Cosmos ecosystem; XDEFI Wallet supports over 10,000 assets/DApps across 11 blockchains; and Tally Ho is a free, open-source, community-built Web3 wallet. Combined with ShapeShift's current wallet and chain support, app.shapeshift.com users can more easily manage all of their DeFi activities non-custodially and without fees. ShapeShift already supports more wallets, chains and protocols than any other free, community-owned crypto application.

"ShapeShift DAO is working hard to build the best interface to the decentralized universe: a single app where users can seamlessly interact with aggregated DeFi protocols across chains," said Willy Ogorzaly, Head of Decentralization for ShapeShift DAO. "At our core, we believe the ultimate interface should be open-source, community-owned, decentralized and free. This needs to exist but doesn't yet, so that's what we're building. We also believe the ultimate interface to the decentralized universe should support many wallets, and we're excited to finally welcome the 1M+ users of WalletConnect, Keplr, XDEFI Wallet and Tally Ho to ShapeShift."

WalletConnect is an open-source Web3 communications protocol connecting wallets and DApps. Its decentralized messaging backend enables a wallet to connect and interact with another wallet or DApp using a QR code or deep link. Because of its encrypted security, convenience and ease of use, WalletConnect is built into over a hundred leading wallets as well as hundreds of DApps. In this first integration, ShapeShift's application will support WalletConnect v1.0's ecosystem of wallets—in an upcoming release, WalletConnect support will expand to enable ShapeShift users to connect to any DApp that supports WalletConnect and execute transactions from any wallet supported by app.shapeshift.com.

"WalletConnect is thrilled to provide the infrastructure support enabling ShapeShift to connect with a growing ecosystem of wallets and users," said Pedro Gomes, CEO of WalletConnect. "Our protocol enables any wallet and any DApp to connect with one another in a secure and seamless experience. We are excited to welcome ShapeShift as a partner and look forward to building the future of Web3, together."

Keplr is an open-source browser extension wallet for the Cosmos interchain ecosystem, also recently available for mobile devices. It provides the most flexible and versatile account management and wallet functionalities for all Cosmos SDK-based blockchains and is the preferred and most widely used wallet for Cosmos users. ShapeShift announced native wallet support for Cosmos functionality in April; supporting Keplr is an extension of the DAO's commitment to the Cosmos community.

XDEFI Wallet is a non-custodial, multi-chain wallet that allows you to securely store, swap and send crypto and NFTs across 11 blockchains. XDEFI Wallet is trusted by more than 80,000 users and has a five-star rating after 180 reviews in the Google Chrome store. Its native integration with THORChain as well as other leading DEXs and bridges means users can seamlessly swap and bridge across chains from a single wallet.

Tally Ho is an open-source and community-owned wallet built to support decentralized communities. Paralleling ShapeShift's core ethos and principles, Tally Ho is built on openness through its product, culture, code and community. The Tally community is also aligned with ShapeShift's vision for a multi-chain future, and we look forward to enabling Tally for other chains that ShapeShift supports as soon as Tally supports them.

About ShapeShift

Since 2014, ShapeShift has been pioneering self-custody for digital asset trading. Today's ShapeShift DAO is an engaged community of builders working to advance the state of crypto trading, investing and access to open, decentralized financial systems. Our web and mobile platforms empower users to safely buy, hold, trade, invest and interact with thousands of digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cosmos.

All Chains, All Protocols, All Wallets. Share Our Vision at app.shapeshift.com .

Learn more at ShapeShift.com

Media Contact:

Lindsay Smith

Lindsay@foxfoundation.io

View original content:

SOURCE ShapeShift DAO