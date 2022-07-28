Sigma Beauty Expands in Amazon EU and Sephora US

Sigma Beauty is excited to announce new steps in Amazon and Sephora partnerships

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After their first successful partnership in 2021, Sigma Beauty is excited to launch two products in collaboration with Sephora, the Sigma X Sephora SigMagic® Brushampoo™ and Brush Cleaning Mat, exclusively available in Sephora and at Sephora.com.

Sigma X Sephora SigMagic® Brushampoo™ features the patented, all-natural SigMagic® liquid formula to give your brushes a deep, gentle clean. The Sigma X Sephora Brush Cleaning Mat allows you to swirl away makeup residue and build-up on seven patented textures that condition brushes for better performance and results. The cleanser and mat each feature a sleek black finish exclusive to Sephora's collection.

Sigma X Sephora SigMagic® Brushampoo™ retails for $19 and the Brush Cleaning Mat retails for $29 and will be available at Sephora and Sephora.com starting July 28, 2022.

Sigma is also pleased to be expanding its relationship with the biggest name in retail, Amazon. The Minnesota-based brand is looking forward to launching virtual storefronts in France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and the UK.

"We are excited to expand our retail partnerships with two of the best shopping destinations for beauty products," said Dr. Simone Xavier, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Sigma Beauty. "Sigma first partnered with Sephora in 2021, offering two exclusive brush care gadgets. In 2022, we are expanding our partnership with two new individual products for our Sephora Collection: our best-selling SigMagic® Brushampoo™ Liquid and patented Express Cleaning Mat. We are excited for Sephora clients to have easy access to these world-class beauty innovations."

"Sigma joined Amazon US in 2020 with a store front offering a varied assortment of brushes, brush care gadgets, and makeup," Dr. Xavier continued. "Our Amazon US business has experienced exponential growth with sales increasing 400% YOY. We are thrilled to join Amazon EU, and to make our top selling products available to 8 new European countries. We expect our Amazon EU business to be as successful as our Amazon US business. Shipping costs from the US are definitely a roadblock for international clients, so we are happy to be able to eliminate this cost by making our products widely available internationally through Amazon, and look forward to additional expansion in the coming years."

