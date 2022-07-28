Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Release Date and Conference Call and Webcast Details

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) will release its 2022 second quarter operating and condensed financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after the close of North American markets. The unaudited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, and on Vermilion's website at www.vermilionenergy.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Vermilion will discuss these results in a conference call and webcast presentation on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM MST (9:00 AM EST). To participate, call 1-888-394-8218 (Canada and US Toll Free) or 1-647-484-0475 (International and Toronto Area). A recording of the conference call will be available for replay by calling 1-888-203-1112 and using the conference ID 2192689 from August 12, 2022 at 12:00 MST to August 26, 2022 at 21:59 MST.

You may also access the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/7qKmxpmoJpv The webcast link, along with conference call slides, will be available on Vermilion's website at http://www.vermilionenergy.com/invest-with-us/events--presentations.cfm under Upcoming Events prior to the conference call.

About Vermilion

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing assets in North America, Europe and Australia. Our business model emphasizes free cash flow generation and returning capital to investors when economically warranted, augmented by value-adding acquisitions. Vermilion's operations are focused on the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional resource plays in North America and the exploration and development of conventional natural gas and oil opportunities in Europe and Australia.

Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the public and those who work with us, and the protection of our natural surroundings. We have been recognized by leading ESG rating agencies for our transparency on and management of key environmental, social and governance issues. In addition, we emphasize strategic community investment in each of our operating areas.

Employees and directors hold approximately 4% of our outstanding shares and are committed to delivering long-term value for all stakeholders. Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

