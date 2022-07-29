Aleut-ODLE Joint Venture to Help Students at David Carrasco Job Corps Center

EL PASO, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Operations, LLC (Aleut) and Odle Management Group, LLC (ODLE) have been awarded a contract to operate the David Carrasco Job Corps campus under their Small Business Administration (SBA) certified Mentor-Protégé Agreement and Joint Venture (JV), Aleut-Odle Training and Development II (AOTD2). Operations will begin August 1, 2022.

Aleut-Odle Training and Development II, An Aleut-ODLE Joint Venture (PRNewswire)

"Aleut and ODLE have successfully collaborated to bring career services to underserved communities through the Job Corps program," said Aleut's General Manager, Stephen Watkins. "We are excited to continue our work with the U.S. Department of Labor to empower the youth of El Paso and surrounding areas to help change the trajectory of their lives."

As a team, AOTD2 is readily familiar with the management and oversight of Job Corps campuses. The partnership currently manages multiple campuses nationwide, including the Albuquerque Job Corps Center in Albuquerque, N.M. and the Paul Simon Job Corps campus in Chicago, Ill.

The David Carrasco Job Corps campus serves approximately 700 students each year in a variety of high-demand job fields, such as construction, maintenance and light repair and welding. At the David Carrasco Job Corps campus, AOTD2 will work with students to provide academic, career technical, career success, and career development training and career transition services to economically disadvantaged youth in El Paso and the surrounding areas.

The Job Corps is a national residential career and employment program, serving disadvantaged students ages 16 to 24, administered by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). Job Corps provides safe and stable housing, basic healthcare, wraparound support services, remedial education, and vocational and technical job training. The David Carrasco Job Corps campus is one of 121 campuses across the country.

For more information about Job Corps visit www.jobcorps.gov

About AOTD2

Aleut-Odle Training & Development II is a Small Business Administration (SBA) approved mentor-protégé agreement between Aleut Operations, LLC, an SBA certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business, and Odle Management Group, LLC. AOTD2 specializes in career training and job placement support managing Job Corps Centers for the DOL.

About Aleut

Aleut Operations, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC was one of 13 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

Aleut has performed as the managing venturer of Aleut-Odle Training Development JV at the New York-New Jersey Job Corps student recruitment and job placement services contract, and as a major subcontractor to ODLE on its DOL contracts at the New Orleans and Gainesville Job Corps campuses. Aleut is ISO 9001:2015 certified through independent registrar, QAS International (Certificate No. US4620F).

About ODLE

Founded in 2004, ODLE Management Group, LLC (ODLE) is an experienced workforce development and youth services provider. ODLE is the prime contractor and manages the day-to-day operations of several Job Corps campuses, including outreach, admissions, and placement services. It holds prime contracts in Louisiana (New Orleans), Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh), Virginia (Old Dominion in Monroe), and Oklahoma (Tulsa). In addition, ODLE is a subcontractor in New Mexico (Albuquerque), Florida (Pinellas County) and Washington, D.C. (Potomac).

ODLE has received distinguished honors from the Small Business Administration, Arizona Small Business Administration, and the Arizona Small Business Development Center. In February 2020, ODLE completed a merger with Eckerd Connects, a private, national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization; ODLE remains a separate organization and a wholly owned subsidiary.

Media Contacts:

Berlyn Martin Aleut Federal, LLC Phone: 586-337-5828 Trish Jones Mondero Odle Management Group, LLC Phone: 602-622-7941

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC; ODLE Management Group, LLC