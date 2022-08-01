More Consumers Are Turning to Plant-Forward Diets Reports Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in 2020 and continuing through 2022, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on consumer habits. Packaged Facts' May 2022 National Online Consumer Survey indicated that 30% of consumers were still eating more fresh produce than they did pre-pandemic.

Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, increasing concerns about health, animal welfare, and the environment have led more consumers to turn to plant-forward diets

The pandemic has expanded interest in healthy eating and lifestyles, and in turn led to growing awareness of plant-based eating. Additionally, inflation and supply issues causing high meat and dairy prices make flexitarian or semi-vegetarian diets more appealing. According to Packaged Facts' new report Vegan, Vegetarian, and Flexitarian Consumers, some consumers are abstaining from animal products by going vegan or vegetarian, but many more are simply reducing consumption of animal products with a flexitarian or semi-vegetarian diet.

This Packaged Facts report analyzes the dynamics of the current landscape of plant-based and plant-forward diets and eating philosophies. Demographics, preferences, and psychographics of vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians, and flexitarians are examined alongside those of omnivores. Trends including consumer usage of plant-based alternative products, reasons for diet and lifestyle choices, retail and restaurant trends, and the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on consumers are also investigated.

The reasons for, and implications of, shifts in consumer perception and behavior are analyzed in the context of present and future market opportunities.

This report also features outlooks for foods relevant to plant-based eating. This includes:

the size of the plant-based food market (plant-based meals and alternatives to meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, and eggs) in 2021

historical numbers and forecasts for consumption and production of fresh produce in dollars and pounds

discussion of per capita meat consumption

historical numbers and forecasts for dairy, meat, poultry, and seafood shipments in dollars and inflation-adjusted dollars

Additionally, the report has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous marketing photographs. This report goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting the food and beverage market.

For more information see the Vegan, Vegetarian, and Flexitarian Consumers report page.

Particular attention is dedicated to the market impact of e-commerce and the coronavirus pandemic.

