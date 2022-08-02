David's Bridal Partners with Celebrity Fashion Designer DanielXDiamond to Launch Limited-Edition Jacket Collab at First-Annual NashBlast Event in Nashville

TV Personality Kaitlyn Bristowe, from The Bachelorette and Dancing with The Stars, to host exclusive Nashville event and brand's first-ever Live TikTok shopping experience

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal , the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, has joined forces with celebrity fashion designer DanielXDiamond known for their coveted statement pieces for A-list entertainers, to release an exclusive custom denim fringe jacket tailored for all of life's magical moments. The jacket turns the world into a runway. From bachelorette parties to girls' night out, this limited-edition collaboration is the perfect addition to every stand-out wardrobe.

David's Bridal has tapped current Bride-to-be, and former contestant and co-host of The Bachelor and Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host the "David's Bridal First-Annual NashBlast" on Friday, August 19. Calling all fashionistas, party girls, and brides-to-be, the Nashville-based RSVP-only event will serve as the official drop for the exclusive David's Bridal and DanielXDiamond jacket in the bachelorette capital of the world. The limited-edition jacket retails for $375, and includes two complementary DanielXDiamond patches, normally priced at $100 each: "BRIDE" and "PARTY" in white and rose gold (respectively) for an added touch of customization.

"At David's Bridal we believe in celebrating all of life's magical moments," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer of David's Bridal. "We wanted to debut this must-have bridal accessory during the peak of bachelorette season in the epic bachelorette destination of Nashville, Tennessee. Partnering with the immensely talented, fantastically fab, renowned designer DanielXDiamond allows us to reach new and existing consumers and tell a unique story about where our brand is headed—reaching beyond bridal. This exclusive glamorous jacket is a #showstopper you won't want to miss out on."

With the help of Kaitlyn and DanielXDiamond, David's Bridal will also host a live TikTok shopping experience during the NashBlast party. Customers from all over can join the live virtual shopping party to snag their own coveted David's Bridal and DanielXDiamond fringe jacket. With only 1,000 exclusive rose gold rhinestone jackets made, this live shopping event is not one to miss as the jackets won't last long. The jacket will be available for sale beginning August 19 at davidsbridal.com.

The first-annual event will be held at Viralish House, a TikTok-focused influencer house located in the prestigious Belle Meade area of Nashville. David's Bridal is the first brand to host an event at this breathtaking space. The event will also feature surprise and delight moments, celebrity guests, pop-ups, photo ops, gift bags, and more. Kaitlyn Bristowe's signature Spade & Sparrows wine brand is the event's exclusive wine partner and her Dew Edit premium scrunchies and hair accessories will be in every gift bag.

"As I get ready for my big day, I'm excited to host the NashBlast event to bring this amazing collaboration to brides and bachelorettes with David's Bridal and Nashville legend DanielXDiamond," says Kaitlyn Bristowe. "David's Bridal is the ultimate party destination. And DanielXDiamond's jackets are iconic. This collab is a dream and I'm excited to wear this custom must-have trendsetting design during my own upcoming Bridal events. Now, let's party!"

Known for putting the glitz and glam into entertainment fashion, DanielXDiamond has made a name for themselves with their signature rhinestone denim attire. Built on the backs of the brand's lead designers Daniel Musto and Lani Lupton, DanielXDiamond believes that stage wear shouldn't be restricted to stages, and rhinestones shouldn't be restricted to musicians. As global stylists for over 16 years, Lani and Daniel are on the pulse of attention-grabbing streetwear and trends. Today, DanielXDiamond jackets are worn by celebrities and country music's hottest stars including Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and now the David's Bridal community. The collaboration between David's Bridal and DanielXDiamond is a perfect match as both brands have a penchant for limitless creativity paired with unbridled courage and authenticity.

"The DanielXDiamond rhinestone fringe jacket is infamous for leveling up life's most notable moments, worldwide," said Daniel Musto, co-founder of DanielXDiamond. "From Coachella and CMA Fest to the most fabulous bachelorette parties, our signature jacket injects glitter into every moment wearing it. This limited-edition piece with David's Bridal is not just for our A-List celebs, but also for any person who loves a little extra sparkle."

The First-Annual NashBlast event will also celebrate various women-owned businesses including CraziCakes, The Dry House, Balloon Therapy Nashville, Jackalope Brewing, Happenstance Whiskey, Airstream Chapel, Skin Pharm, Something Borrowed Blooms, N.B. Goods, Mally Beauty, Tone it UP, Bride Brite, Uncommon James, and more. Additional participating brands and businesses include Tap Truck Nashville, WithCo Cocktails, YoCo Vodka, and more.

This event will be open to the public with limited spots on a first come, first served basis.

To RSVP to attend the event, attend the live stream shopping experience, and be the first to get live updates on the drop of the jean jacket, visit www.davidsbridal.com/nashblast. Do not wait, RSVP today to get your tickets and secure a spot as space is limited. Be sure to attend the livestream shopping experience to get your one of only 1,000 jackets made.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone, and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry and Rustic Wedding Chic, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About DanielXDiamond

DanielXDiamond is an all-American fashion brand built for those who live to shine. The co-founders, as wardrobe stylists in Hollywood, Malibu, Tokyo, and London, Daniel Musto and Lani Lupton have been making clients sparkle for over 16 years. Daniel's career accelerated quickly, from hustling backstage as an assistant designer with the Spice Girls to hosting premium fashion content on the E! Network. As a resident stylist in LA, Lani has the heartbeat of high-end California fashion wrapped around her finger. Ultimately, making people feel amazing has been their career-specialty throughout their rhinestoned journey together.

About Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe is a Canadian television personality, podcast host, and best known for being a contestant on the nineteenth season of ABC's The Bachelor, and as the lead on the eleventh season of The Bachelorette. She competed on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, and was declared the winner of the Mirror Ball! Kaitlyn began hosting her podcast, Off the Vine in 2017. A top charting podcast with over 100 million downloads. She co-founded a hair accessory company Dew Edit in 2018, and wine label Spade and Sparrows in 2019. In 2020, Kaitlyn released her debut single "If I'm Being Honest". Kaitlyn is happily engaged to her fiancé Jason Tartick, living in Nashville Tennessee, and has two amazing rescued Goldens, Ramen and Pinot.

