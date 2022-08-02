Dr. Kikelomo Belizaire Joins Pega as the Company's First Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., August 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kikelomo (Dayo) Belizaire as its first chief medical officer. With a strong clinical background and a passion for improving care outcomes, Dr. Belizaire will bring a clinical lens to Pega's strategy for serving its healthcare clients.

With the recent convergence of healthcare payers and providers, these organizations are putting an increased focus on managing overall care and improving outcomes to reduce long-term healthcare costs. Dr. Belizaire will leverage her experience as a practicing physician working closely with both payers and providers to help accelerate and inform the development of Pega's healthcare solutions, ensuring they are clinically relevant and help drive better collaboration between all stakeholders. A Board-certified internal medicine physician with a Master of Public Health, Dr. Belizaire's practitioner background will provide a unique perspective to help Pega clients identify opportunities to leverage Pega's low code, AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation capabilities and understand the value it can provide across their organizations. She brings a wealth of experience in healthcare consulting and hospitalist medicine with a focus on high quality, cost-efficient care delivery models.

Dr. Belizaire most recently served as a medical director in the commercial business unit at Anthem, where she focused on medical management services for company health plans and clinical integrity of programs. At Anthem, she developed close relationships with independent physician practice groups and was selected to oversee a special COVID-19 initiative, leading a multidisciplinary team in the implementation of a new patient outreach program. She also has held a variety of positions at Atrium Health and other health systems in the United States including CaroMont Health, MUSC Health-Florence, McLeod Medical Center, and AnMed Health. In a consulting capacity, Dr. Belizaire has led the development of benchmark utilization tools and analyzed spending trends to help collaborative hospitals become successful in population health.

Dr. Belizaire holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in biology from the University of Virginia, and a Master of Public Health (MPH) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) from St. George's University. She is currently an MBA candidate at Wake Forest University and resides in North Carolina with her family.

Pega's healthcare solutions are focused on improving efficiencies and outcomes – from connecting people to the right care and offering personalized and proactive experiences, to improving processes across the whole health journey to optimize a variety of services, including preauthorizations, claims, appeals, and grievances. To learn more about how healthcare organizations can leverage Pega, visit: https://www.pega.com/industries/healthcare.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Digital transformation is crucial in healthcare, and Dr. Belizaire is uniquely qualified to recognize the needs of our clients and ensure Pega solutions meet those needs," said Kelli Bravo, vice president, healthcare and life sciences, Pega. "As chief medical officer, she will provide guidance and leadership to our healthcare clients as they work to improve patient outcomes. Consumerism is driving healthcare to be more like other industries and our clients need tools to adapt, build stronger engagement, and meet their patients where they are. Dr. Belizaire understands the realities of being a healthcare practitioner and will help Pega address our clients' specific pain points and their need to deliver whole-person care."

"I am committed to unlocking the full potential of technology to improve quality and access to care," said Dr. Kikelomo (Dayo) Belizaire, chief medical officer, Pega. "We have the power to transform every step of the healthcare journey. Pega's solutions help navigate the many complexities faced by patients, payers, and providers. With technology, we can ultimately deliver better experiences for all parties involved, and I will be able to help our healthcare clients understand the full scope of what Pega can do for them."

