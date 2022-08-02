Five to Flow™ Launches the Public Sector Wellness Wave™ to Accelerate Transformation Within Government Controlled Enterprises Globally

Five to Flow is a global consulting collective that builds integrative organizational wellness solutions designed to achieve and sustain peak business performance.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five to Flow today announces the launch of the Wellness Wave™ for the public sector. The Wellness Wave is a proprietary diagnostic fuelled by the five core elements of organizational wellness that help companies achieve and sustain peak business performance. It empowers individuals to use their voices to be champions for change and creates an environment at work that supports empowerment and employee engagement.

Five to Flow Logo (PRNewswire)

Five to Flow designed the public sector Wellness Wave for government leaders to consistently measure what civil servants are thinking and feeling and compare that data with their industry peers. By sharing these insights with government-controlled enterprises, Five to Flow is reinforcing its commitment to improving the employee experience for civil servants globally.

The public sector Wellness Wave scores responses as toxic, deficient, borderline, strong, and in flow to provide insights that influence organizational transformation and growth. Respondents receive suggestions for self-improvement in categories where they score low and can benchmark against peer groups. The diagnostic is available on mobile, tablet, and desktop devices, and is accessible on Five to Flow's website .

Recent trends in the public sector reinforce the need for organizational change. According to Forrester's 2022 Public Sector Predictions report , one-third of global civil servants will become hybrid workers. Furthermore, the Center for State and Local Government Excellence report on Public Sector employment states that government agencies will need to replace nearly half of their civil servants since 60% of current public sector employees are within 5-10 years of retirement.

"We are launching the public sector Wellness Wave because this industry is experiencing dramatic change across the five core elements", said Kate Visconti , Founder and CEO of Five to Flow. "Investing in change initiatives to improve the civil servant experience is critical. We are well-equipped to help governmental agencies prevent attrition of their best employees and attract new talent."

ABOUT

Five to Flow is a global consulting collective that builds integrative organizational wellness solutions designed to achieve and sustain peak performance. Our proprietary methodology is driven by five core elements of organizational wellness. We are the bridge between who an organization thinks they are, who they actually are, and who they aspire to be.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Five to Flow