Real Good Foods Announces Launch of High Protein, Low Carb, Grain Free, Nutritious Chicken Nuggets & Strips

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) ("Real Good Foods" or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced the launch of its most anticipated platform ever, nutritious Chicken Nuggets and Strips.

Real Good Foods is expanding into the largest frozen food category, Frozen Meat & Poultry, with a nutritious twist on one of US consumers' favorite foods. The Frozen Meat & Poultry category, an $8.9B category according to SPINS L52 weeks, is ripe for real innovation, as most breaded chicken options today offer the same nutritional profile – 20 to 30g of carbs, and breading made from processed flours and grains.

Real Good Foods' Breaded Chicken is made from nutritious ingredients, 100% Grain-Free and Gluten-Free, with only 3g-4g net carbs and packed with 23g protein per serving. Real Good Foods' Breaded Poultry lineup consists of four offerings: original lightly breaded nuggets, lightly breaded strips, buffalo nuggets and buffalo strips.

Real Good Foods' Breaded Chicken is currently available at Walmart, Stop & Shop, Giant Eagle, Safeway Albertsons, as well as available direct to customers on realgoodfoods.com.

"These craveable nuggets and strips are a result of our mission to make our favorite comfort foods more nutritious and improve human health. Our delicious chicken nuggets and strips are made without all the added sugar, carbohydrates, and processed grains found in other food options, and are instead packed with protein and have a limited amount of carbs," said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of The Real Good Food Company. "After seeing strong and enthusiastic approval from our social community, we're thrilled to finally introduce these grain-free, low carb, and low sodium offerings to the world."

Source: Frozen SPINS L52 Weeks all Frozen Food Sub_Categories.

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available, in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with more than420,000 followers. For interviews with Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman, email realgoodfoods@powerdigital.com.

