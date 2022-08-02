St. John's Health Taps Ludi for Automated Time-Tracking & Physician Payment System

JACKSON, Wyo. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John's Health, a not-for-profit health system in Jackson, WY, has teamed up with Ludi, Inc., a Nashville-based health care technology firm, to implement Ludi's DocTime® technology – an award-winning, physician-payment app and financial management platform.

Ludi Company Logo (PRNewswire)

With DocTime, physicians at St. John's Health can easily track their time worked through a simple, four-button mobile app, making it easier for them to get paid and gain full visibility into their payment history. The solution manages a wide range of payments on everything from medical directorships and co-management agreements to on-call and research or teaching contracts, and wRVUs.

"Partnering with Ludi was one of the easiest decisions we've made from an operational standpoint," said Jim Berrett, Administrative Director at St. John's Health Physician Practices. "Their dedication to and respect for the physician experience shines through in their DocTime solution. Their physician-focused approach is what really made them stand out to us, and yet this factor was surprisingly missing from other, similar tech companies we looked at in the physician-payment automation space."

In addition to a streamlined physician user experience, the DocTime platform also offers a robust financial engine and compliance safeguard for administrative teams that confirms all contract specifications are met, prevents payment errors, automates complex calculations and ensures an easy approval workflow. Recently, Ludi's data has shown that physicians spend less than 15 minutes a month logging their duties on DocTime, representing a 90 percent reduction in time savings versus using paper-based or manual processes.

"From the first moment we met with the team at St. John's Health, we were inspired by how focused they were on creating seamless technology experiences for their medical and operational teams," said Gail Peace, Founder and CEO of Ludi. "Their vision aligns perfectly with our mission to reduce administrative burden on physicians and ensure stronger financial alignment and regulatory protections."

About St. John's Health

St. John's Health is the sole health system in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. An independent system, St. John's Health encompasses an acute care hospital and several outpatient medical clinics for urgent care, primary care, and physician specialties. In 2021, St. John's opened a physical rehabilitation center (IRF) and a senior living community that offers skilled nursing and a dedicated memory care neighborhood. St. John's Health is the recipient of numerous national recognitions, including Newsweek's "Top Hospital" and "Best Nursing Homes" by U.S. News & World Report. The St. John's Health mission is to provide its unique community and visitors with exceptional and ever-advancing individualized care.

About Ludi, Inc.

Ludi, Inc. is a healthcare technology company that makes it easier for hospitals to pay physicians. Ludi's DocTime® Suite automates the payment process for any type of physician arrangement from a signed contract to payment. Ludi is trusted by hundreds of hospitals nationwide to help them track, manage and audit payments to physicians. www.ludiinc.com

