theEMPLOYEEapp Upgrades Mobile App to Enhance Social Functionality for Frontline Employees

Employee Engagement Mobile App Now Offers In-App Thread Commenting, @Mentions, and Searchable Hashtags to Increase Social Engagement and Create a Better Employee Experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- theEMPLOYEEapp , provider of award-winning mobile applications designed for engaging with frontline workers, today announced new social capabilities that improve engagement for frontline workers. These new features offer a similar user experience to leading social media platforms that employees are already comfortable using and give internal communications teams more ways to create more bottom-up and two-way communication.

theEMPLOYEEapp keeps frontline and remote teams connected to the corporate information and resources they need, when they need them. (PRNewswire)

Frontline workers can join conversations with their managers and peers using their smartphones from anywhere.

"In the early days, our employee app focused on improving top-down communication between leadership and frontline workers," said Amy Jenkins , Director of Client Strategy and Success at theEMPLOYEEapp. "However, client feedback and our own research show that employee expectations from internal comms are constantly evolving. With these new product enhancements, theEMPLOYEEapp is delivering an intuitive, middle-out, bottom-up engagement tool built on familiar technology used by the leading social media platforms. Frontline workers can join conversations with their managers and peers using their smartphones from anywhere, while internal comms teams can monitor the community, boost employee recognition, and much more."

The latest version of theEMPLOYEEapp includes:

Thread Commenting: Enabling app users and administrators to respond to an individual comment. This is a popular feature with consumer apps like Instagram and Twitter, as well as employee collaboration tools like Slack, and helps users participate more easily in conversations on a specific subject or post.

@Mentions: This feature works just like mentions on social media. Users now can @mention users in a post caption or comment, which sends the tagged user a notification. This feature is perfect for giving employee recognition or amplifying an employee post.

Hashtags: Like social media platforms, this feature allows any content creator to add a hashtag to a post caption or comment. These hashtags are then stored in our Content Management System (CMS) to be reused. They are also searchable, making it easier for end-users to find content. This feature will also allow administrators to track their campaigns and gauge success.

For more information about how the new social capabilities improve communication with frontline workers, go to https://www.theemployeeapp.com/deskless-internal-communication-solution/ .

About theEMPLOYEEapp

theEMPLOYEEapp is a customized mobile application created to help corporate communicators and HR leaders connect to their frontline and office workers. theEMPLOYEEapp's mobile solution allows organizations across every industry sector to achieve their employee engagement objectives, reduce employee turnover, and create a more inclusive culture for all workers, including the estimated 2.7 billion workers worldwide who are deskless and do not use a corporate email address. For more information, visit https://www.theemployeeapp.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media contact:

Michelle Barry

Chameleon Collective for theEMPLOYEEapp

+1 (603) 809-2748

theEMPLOYEEapp offers new social capabilities for its mobile app that improve engagement for frontline workers. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE theEMPLOYEEapp