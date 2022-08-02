Verana Health Fuels for Growth with the Appointment of Chris Reiling as Chief Revenue Officer and Lawrence Whittle as Chief Commercial Officer

New leadership additions to help advance Verana Health's go-to-market strategy and commercial penetration within life sciences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health ®—a digital health company elevating quality in real-world data—today announced the appointments of Chris Reiling as Chief Revenue Officer and Lawrence Whittle as Chief Commercial Officer. The healthcare and data analytics veterans add to the depth and breadth of Verana Health's leadership team and will help advance the company's go-to-market strategy and commercial penetration within life sciences.

Verana Health is a healthcare technology and analytics innovator transforming multi-specialty clinical data into real-world evidence (RWE). (PRNewsfoto/Verana Health) (PRNewswire)

Reiling joins Verana Health from IQVIA, where he spent 16 years leading various aspects of the business. Most recently, he served as U.S. Go-to-Market Head, and leader of Real-World Data & Technology Platforms Sales. He is a seasoned leader with deep knowledge of real-world evidence and of life sciences customers along the drug lifecycle, from research and development to health economics and outcomes research to commercialization. At Verana Health, he is leading the sales organization to continue to extend the Company's footprint within life sciences, build and drive an impactful sales team, and unlock new opportunities and channels for growth.

Whittle joins Verana Health from Parsable, where he served as CEO. He's been involved in several early-to-mid stage companies, where he helped to elevate the company's positioning, value proposition, and market penetration. His experience in scaling early- and mid-stage companies has resulted in two initial public offerings and two successful M&A transactions. A passionate executive with extensive experience in analytics and life sciences, Whittle is leading Verana Health's quantitative sciences, marketing, and commercial operations to advance market position and awareness, drive customer success and satisfaction, enhance strategic partnerships, and help elevate a repeatable and sustainable business model.

"We're pleased to add Chris and Lawrence to the executive team. Their deep expertise in life sciences and healthcare analytics will help us continue to elevate data quality across ophthalmology, neurology, and urology," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "With Chris and Lawrence leading critical customer-facing functions, they are strengthening Verana Health's ability to provide meaningful insights for researchers and physicians. Ultimately, this advances our mission of powering data-driven healthcare that helps to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients."

To view Verana Health's entire leadership team, visit this link: https://www.veranahealth.com/team/

About Verana Health

Verana Health® is a digital health company elevating quality in real-world data. Verana Health operates an exclusive real-world data network of more than 20,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) and about 90 million de-identified patients, stemming from its strategic data partnerships with the American Academy of Ophthalmology®, American Academy of Neurology®, and American Urological Association. Using its clinician-informed and artificial intelligence-enhanced VeraQ™ population health data engine, Verana Health transforms structured and unstructured healthcare data into curated, disease-specific data modules, Qdata™. Verana Health's Qdata helps power analytics solutions and software-as-a-service products for real-world evidence generation, clinical trials enablement, HCP quality reporting, and medical registry data management. Verana Health's quality data and insights help drive progress in medicine to enhance the quality of care and quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com .

