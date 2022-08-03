Former President of Emerson Automation Solutions Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Frank de Jong as its newest Partner and Coach.

De Jong has over 33 years of experience leading customer-centric growth and profit planning strategies for hundreds of business units and companies all over the world. He has a deep understanding of the energy and life sciences industries and worked with companies including Suncor, Amgen, Merck, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BMS, and Genentech.

De Jong spent 20 years as an expatriate in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, learning regional business practices, unique market opportunities, and local culture with Emerson Automation Solutions, most recently as President. Whether he was responsible for a P/L of $5M in Dubai or $5.5B in the Americas, de Jong successfully integrated and scaled these businesses with his expertise in international manufacturing, supply chain, shared services, and sales.

"I'm excited to give back and help CEOs get what they want," de Jong said.

"I am pleased to welcome Frank to our team of world-class coaches," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "As a coach, Frank brings incredible business acumen, global expertise, and the ability to tackle complex challenges and Make BIG Happen."

De Jong lives in Austin, TX with his wife, Ashley, and their three children. He enjoys skiing, running, playing soccer, gardening, landscaping, and traveling the world with his wife.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

