Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Technology & Innovation North America 2022

The in-person and digital event experience will showcase the latest research, best practices, and client stories to inspire high-performing tech executives to build adaptive enterprises that fuel growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for Technology & Innovation North America 2022 — "Lead: Break Boundaries, Build The Future" — being held in Austin, Texas, and digitally, September 29–30, 2022. According to Forrester, most organizations have yet to unlock the full potential of technology — only 20 percent of organizations are currently building an adaptive enterprise that can address rapid business, technology, and customer challenges. Technology & Innovation North America is designed to accelerate the abilities of tech leaders, including chief information officers, chief technology officers, and chief digital officers, so they can not only anticipate and adapt to changing business needs quickly but also shape their organizations' future growth.

This year's Technology & Innovation North America will explore how tech executives can empower their teams to be the architects of tomorrow's business and become an engine room of creativity that supercharges the company. In preparing for a potential recession, tech executives must also become personal coaches to adapt to a continuously changing tech landscape. The Forum will also honor recipients of Forrester's Technology Awards — North American companies that successfully execute customer-obsessed technology strategies to address rapidly changing customer needs. Customer-obsessed companies report 2.5 times higher revenue growth than their competition.

Noteworthy event sessions include:

Responsible And Ethical Tech Organizations Build Customer Trust. This session outlines how to develop a responsible and ethical technology strategy using efforts such as privacy by design and ethical AI to earn customer trust.

The Future Of The Internet? The Metaverse, NFTs, And Web3. This panel breaks down the current state and future potential of the metaverse, NFTs, and Web3 so that organizations can know what's needed to support the next era of the internet.

Get It Done With A Pragmatic Approach To Enterprise Architecture. In this session, attendees will learn how modern tech architecture leaders are overcoming enterprise architecture struggles to deliver meaningful business value and enhance agile delivery.

Innovating Through Cloud-Native Services And Platforms. Learn why cloud-native services and platforms are a must-have to enable organizations to create innovative opportunities.

"Despite economic unpredictability, more is being asked of tech executives than ever before," said Matthew Guarini, VP and senior research director at Forrester. "Because of this, today's tech executives have a unique opportunity to shape their company's vision and help drive its growth. Technology & Innovation North America will equip leaders with the resilient, adaptive, and creative tech strategies they need to supercharge their business."

In-person attendees will experience facilitated discussions, consulting workshops, and special sessions. They will also have access to several special programs, including the Women's Leadership Forum; the Executive Leadership Exchange, an exclusive program targeted for C-level leaders; and several talent management sessions. Digital attendees will have access to all conference sessions and sponsors via the event platform.

Resources:

