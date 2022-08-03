Morreale Real Estate Services, Inc. Revamps Their Client & Transferee Portal

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morreale Real Estate Services, Inc. (www.morrealeres.com) announces the launch of the new and improved MSite for clients, transferees, and partners.

Over the past few years, the real estate industry has changed drastically, leaving businesses to shrink their turnaround times and increase their productivity. Morreale Real Estate Services addresses these changes and works daily to find the "secret sauce" to make the client relocation process as smooth and easy as possible for their clients.

During this time, the Development team at Morreale Real Estate Services has remodeled the MSite portal for our partners, as well as enhanced our MSite for our clients and their transferees. With this new technology available to our clients, transferees and partners, the relocation process has been made easier through our secure online MSite portal.

The experience our clients have with the Morreale Real Estate team is very important. This new and improved MSite portal is a simple, easy-to-use platform that will make the process of signing documents and returning them more advanced. Our secure system is sure to blow your mind!

Aaron Raffel, COO at Morreale Real Estate Services, says "Over the past couple of years, Morreale Real Estate Services has made it a point to focus on the transferee experience when working with our office. This MSite is another great tool in our toolbelt when working with the client's transferring employee. Having our transferees electronically sign documents through our portal and return them to us is a more efficient experience that will speed up the process. We are excited to introduce this new method of working with our office."

Cory Wilhelmi, Vice President of Client Services, adds "Whether you're a transferee, client or partner, the new Morreale Real Estate MSite portal provides you with the tools to make every relocation successful. From uploading expenses for reimbursement or finding the best M-Preferred partner to work with on your transaction, this new and improved portal puts everything at your fingertips. I can't wait for our clients, partners, and transferees to try it out!"

About Morreale Real Estate Services, Inc.

Morreale Real Estate Services, Inc. is an independent, family-owned organization that provides national title and closing services, acquisition and inventory management services, and accounting services to the corporate relocation and mortgage industry. With over 50 years of industry experience, our home purchase and destination programs are customized to meet your needs and are administered with award winning service and state of the art technology.

