NuVasive Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

–Strong year-over-year net sales growth, driven by new product introductions–

–Company reiterates full-year guidance range for reported year-over-year net sales growth of 6%–8%–

–Company updates full-year guidance range for GAAP diluted EPS; maintains prior non-GAAP diluted EPS range provided May 4, 2022–

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022

Net sales were $310.5 million , a 5.3% increase as reported and a 7.8% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period;

GAAP operating margin of 10.7%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 13.0%; and

GAAP diluted loss per share of ($0.02) ; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.47 .

"We are encouraged by our top-line growth in the second quarter, driven by procedure volumes, new product introductions, and continued global execution of our growth strategies," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "As surgeons look for differentiated technologies to enable more intelligent surgery, our C360 portfolio, X360 portfolio and Pulse platform will continue to support our innovation strategy. While we are experiencing the macro environmental pressures that face many companies, we remain focused on our commitment to deliver value to all stakeholders—most importantly, to change the lives of more patients around the world."

Second Quarter 2022 Results

NuVasive reported total net sales of $310.5 million, a 5.3% increase as reported and a 7.8% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to $294.8 million in the prior year period. Second quarter 2022 total net sales were driven by the 2021 commercial launches of the Simplify Cervical Disc and the Pulse platform, as well as higher procedure volume in the U.S. and strong international performance.

For the second quarter of 2022, GAAP gross profit was $224.7 million, compared to $216.5 million in the prior year period. GAAP gross margin was 72.4%, compared to 73.4% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit was $224.7 million, compared to $217.1 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.4%, compared to 73.6% in the prior year period.

The Company reported GAAP net loss of ($0.9) million, or diluted loss per share of ($0.02), compared to GAAP net income of $1.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.03 in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $24.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.47, compared to non-GAAP net income of $31.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.60 in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $226.0 million as of June 30, 2022.

Full-year 2022 Financial Guidance

Based on the Company's strong performance for the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reiterated its full-year guidance range for reported net sales growth. Based on updated expectations for foreign currency exchange rates, the Company revised its guidance range for constant currency net sales growth, as well as for GAAP operating margin, as shown in the table below. In addition, the Company updated its full-year guidance range for GAAP diluted EPS and maintained its prior non-GAAP diluted EPS range provided on May 4, 2022.



Prior guidance range ** Current guidance range ** GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Net sales growth (reported)* 6.0%-8.0% 6.0%-8.0% 6.0%-8.0% 6.0%-8.0% Net sales growth (constant currency)*

7.5%-9.5%

8.7%-10.7% Operating margin 6.3%-7.8% 13.0%-14.5% 7.6%-9.1% 13.0%-14.5% Diluted earnings per share $1.05-$1.35*** $2.15-$2.45 $0.95-$1.25*** $2.15-$2.45



* Reflects expectations for net sales growth in 2022 compared to 2021. Net sales growth on a constant currency basis excludes year-over-year currency fluctuations, which the Company currently expects to create a negative impact of approximately 270 basis points in 2022. ** Prior guidance reflects ranges provided on May 4, 2022. Current guidance reflects ranges provided on August 3, 2022. *** Reflects updated expectations for the impact on diluted EPS of applying the if-converted method to the Company's convertible notes. Additionally, includes the impact of net unrealized foreign currency exchange gains or losses incurred as of June 30, 2022, and does not assume future net unrealized gains or losses related to foreign currency exchange rates.



A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this press release and in the Investor Relations section of our website.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, inventory charges associated with product withdrawals, certain foreign currency impacts and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses from strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives, non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost) and other significant one-time items. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency utilizes an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, inventory charges associated with product withdrawals, certain foreign currency impacts and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives and other significant one-time items.

Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Set forth below in the financial tables accompanying this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release or made on the investor conference call referenced herein that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, this news release contains selected financial results from the second quarter 2022, as well as projections for 2022 financial guidance and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance. The Company's results for the second quarter of 2022 are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the Company's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. In addition, the Company's projections for 2022 financial guidance and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance represent initial estimates, and are subject to the risk of being inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts, the risk of further adjustment, or unanticipated difficulty in selling products or generating expected profitability. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and financial results; the Company's ability to maintain operations to support its customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities; risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales:















Products

$ 280,419

$ 266,763

$ 546,392

$ 512,214 Services

30,032

28,065

54,821

53,863 Total net sales

310,451

294,828

601,213

566,077 Cost of sales (excluding below amortization of intangible assets):















Products

65,267

58,584

122,450

111,886 Services

20,491

19,696

42,405

38,205 Total cost of sales

85,758

78,280

164,855

150,091 Gross profit

224,693

216,548

436,358

415,986 Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

160,696

157,397

320,977

303,351 Research and development

25,913

21,764

49,271

43,988 Amortization of intangible assets

12,637

15,088

25,669

28,425 Business transition costs

(7,624)

11,553

(4,564)

17,137 Total operating expenses

191,622

205,802

391,353

392,901 Interest and other expense, net:















Interest income

262

9

305

96 Interest expense

(4,352)

(4,388)

(8,731)

(12,418) Other (expense) income, net

(29,681)

1,269

(13,437)

(11,257) Total interest and other expense, net

(33,771)

(3,110)

(21,863)

(23,579) (Loss) income before income taxes

(700)

7,636

23,142

(494) Income tax expense

(193)

(5,837)

(4,834)

(5,217) Consolidated net (loss) income

$ (893)

$ 1,799

$ 18,308

$ (5,711)

















Net (loss) income per share:















Basic

$ (0.02)

$ 0.03

$ 0.35

$ (0.11) Diluted

$ (0.02)

$ 0.03

$ 0.35

$ (0.11) Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

52,022

51,567

51,926

51,473 Diluted

52,022

52,211

57,299

51,473

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value data)













June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS

(Unaudited)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 225,985

$ 246,091 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $19,166 and $21,064, respectively

233,573

214,398 Inventory, net

331,708

315,845 Prepaid income taxes

5,232

5,425 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

26,812

20,665 Total current assets

823,310

802,424 Property and equipment, net

326,484

303,664 Intangible assets, net

208,323

242,675 Goodwill

629,889

633,467 Operating lease right-of-use assets

98,547

102,987 Deferred tax assets

61,115

48,003 Restricted cash and investments

1,494

1,494 Other assets

25,026

19,361 Total assets

$ 2,174,188

$ 2,154,075 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 123,780

$ 115,614 Contingent consideration liabilities

60,292

7,986 Accrued payroll and related expenses

60,284

66,596 Operating lease liabilities

10,298

9,867 Income tax liabilities

959

828 Senior convertible notes

445,745

- Total current liabilities

701,358

200,891 Long-term senior convertible notes

442,864

884,984 Deferred tax liabilities

11,716

3,049 Operating lease liabilities

106,685

111,592 Contingent consideration liabilities

70,649

139,824 Other long-term liabilities

14,347

18,528 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 58,863 shares issued and 52,061 outstanding at June 30, 2022; 58,469 shares issued and 51,769 outstanding at December 31, 2021

63

63 Additional paid-in capital

1,453,013

1,434,976 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,210)

(7,792) Retained earnings

64,016

45,708 Treasury stock at cost; 6,802 shares and 6,700 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

(683,313)

(677,748) Total equity

826,569

795,207 Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,174,188

$ 2,154,075

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)













Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited)

2022

2021 Operating activities:







Consolidated net income (loss)

$ 18,308

$ (5,711) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

73,285

73,954 Deferred income taxes

(5,304)

(2,942) Amortization of non-cash interest

3,932

4,721 Stock-based compensation

14,321

13,007 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

(8,836)

5,957 Net loss (gain) on strategic investments

232

(2,101) Net loss from foreign currency adjustments

13,574

13,402 Reserves on current assets

(1,461)

8,716 Other non-cash adjustments

8,231

7,249 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(22,596)

(11,541) Inventory

(14,632)

(20,442) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(111)

(1,589) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(6,057)

(5,244) Accrued payroll and related expenses

(5,207)

1,902 Income taxes

413

58 Net cash provided by operating activities

68,092

79,396 Investing activities:







Acquisition of Simplify Medical, net of cash acquired

—

(149,463) Payment of contingent consideration for Simplify Medical

—

(45,850) Acquisitions and investments

(5,250)

(500) Purchases of intangible assets

—

(1,200) Purchases of property and equipment

(68,745)

(53,483) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

—

127,023 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

—

46,000 Other investing activities

(698)

180 Net cash used in investing activities

(74,693)

(77,293) Financing activities:







Payment of contingent consideration

(6,839)

(3) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

3,716

3,803 Purchases of treasury stock

(5,565)

(6,964) Payments upon settlement of senior convertible notes

—

(649,426) Other financing activities

(982)

(671) Net cash used in financing activities

(9,670)

(653,261) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(3,835)

(1,573) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(20,106)

(652,731) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

247,585

858,363 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 227,479

$ 205,632



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating Profit Net (Loss) Income Diluted EPS Diluted WASO6 Net (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 224,693 $ 33,071 $ (893) $ (0.02) 52,022 $ (893)

% of net sales 72.4 % 10.7 %









Amortization of intangible assets

12,637 12,637







Litigation related expenses and settlements1

(353) (353)



(353)

Business transition costs2

(7,624) (7,624)



(7,624)

European medical device regulation3

2,755 2,755



2,755

Net loss on strategic investments



232



232

Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts4



25,093



25,093

Tax effect of adjustments5



(7,009)







Interest expense/(income), net









4,090

Income tax expense









193

Depreciation and amortization









36,484

Non-cash stock-based compensation









7,514

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 224,693 $ 40,486 $ 24,838 $ 0.47 52,539 $ 67,491

% of net sales 72.4 % 13.0 %





21.7 %















1 Represents expenses and settlements associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency. 5 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 6 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.









For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating Profit Net Income Diluted EPS7 Diluted WASO8 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 436,358 $ 45,005 $ 18,308 $ 0.35 57,299 $ 18,308

% of net sales 72.6 % 7.5 %









Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1 557 557 557



557

Amortization of intangible assets

25,669 25,669







Litigation related expenses and settlements2

2,848 2,848



2,848

Business transition costs3

(4,564) (4,564)



(4,564)

European medical device regulation4

4,946 4,946



4,946

Net loss on strategic investments



232



232

Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts5



15,775



15,775

Tax effect of adjustments6



(10,777)







Interest expense/(income), net









8,426

Income tax expense









4,834

Depreciation and amortization









73,285

Non-cash stock-based compensation









14,321

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 436,915 $ 74,461 $ 52,994 $ 1.01 52,475 $ 138,968

% of net sales 72.7 % 12.4 %





23.1 %















1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Represents expenses and settlements associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 3 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 4 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 5 Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency. 6 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 7 Reported GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using Net Income plus interest and debt issuance costs on senior convertible notes whose effect is dilutive, net of tax divided by diluted WASO. 8 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.









For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating Profit Net Income Diluted EPS Diluted WASO7 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 216,548 $ 10,746 $ 1,799 $ 0.03 52,211 $ 1,799

% of net sales 73.4 % 3.6 %









Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1 556 556 556



556

Amortization of intangible assets

15,088 15,088







Litigation related expenses and settlements2

1,287 1,287



1,287

Business transition costs3

11,553 11,553



11,553

European medical device regulation4

1,689 1,689



1,689

Net gain on strategic investments



(2,101)



(2,101)

Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts5



3,545



3,545

Tax effect of adjustments6



(2,243)







Interest expense/(income), net









4,379

Income tax expense









5,837

Depreciation and amortization









37,522

Non-cash stock-based compensation









5,298

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 217,104 $ 40,919 $ 31,173 $ 0.60 52,211 $ 71,364

% of net sales 73.6 % 13.9 %





24.2 %















1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 3 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 4 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 5 Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency. 6 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 7 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.









For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating Profit Net (Loss) Income Diluted EPS Diluted WASO7 Net (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 415,986 $ 23,085 $ (5,711) $ (0.11) 51,473 $ (5,711)

% of net sales 73.5 % 4.1 %









Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1 742 742 742



742

Amortization of intangible assets

28,425 28,425







Litigation related expenses and settlements2

3,248 3,248



3,248

Business transition costs3

17,137 17,137



17,137

European medical device regulation4

3,564 3,564



3,564

Net gain on strategic investments



(2,101)



(2,101)

Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts5



13,393



13,393

Tax effect of adjustments6



(8,494)







Interest expense/(income), net









12,322

Income tax expense









5,217

Depreciation and amortization









73,954

Non-cash stock-based compensation









13,007

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 416,728 $ 76,201 $ 50,203 $ 0.96 52,140 $ 134,772

% of net sales 73.6 % 13.5 %





23.8 %















1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 3 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 4 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 5 Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency. 6 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 7 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS























2022 Guidance Range1, 2





2021 Actuals1

Prior

Current



GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $(1.24)

$1.05-1.35

$0.95-1.25



Impact of dilution3 0.02

~0.05

~0.05



Amortization of intangible assets 1.10

~1.00

~1.00



European medical device regulation4 0.16

~0.30

~0.25



Inventory charges associated with product withdrawal5 0.27

-

-



Other6 1.83

~0.05

~0.30



Tax effect of adjustments7 (0.45)

~(0.30)

~(0.40)



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.68

$2.15-2.45

$2.15-2.45



















1 Data has been intentionally rounded and may not sum.



2 Prior guidance reflects the range provided May 4, 2022. Current guidance reflects the range provided August 3, 2022.



3 GAAP diluted EPS includes the dilutive impact of applying the if-converted method to the Company's convertible notes. Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.



4 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.



5 Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.



6 Includes costs primarily associated with litigation related expenses and settlements, non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions, net gain on strategic investments and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables within respective earnings releases for further detail.



7 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.





Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin %



























2022 Guidance Range1, 2







2021 Actuals1

Prior

Current



GAAP Operating Margin %

(1.1 %)

6.3%-7.8%

7.6%-9.1%



Amortization of intangible assets

5.0 %

~4.4%

~4.4%



European medical device regulation3

0.7 %

~1.3%

~1.0%



Inventory charges associated with product withdrawal4

1.3 %

-

-



Other 5

6.8 %

~1.0%

-



Non-GAAP Operating Margin %

12.8 %

13.0%-14.5%

13.0%-14.5%





















1 Data has been intentionally rounded and may not sum.

2 Prior guidance reflects the range provided May 4, 2022. Current guidance reflects the range provided August 3, 2022.

3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.

4 Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.

5 Includes costs primarily associated with litigation related expenses and settlements, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions, and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables within respective earnings releases for further detail.



