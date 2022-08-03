LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roddenberry Foundation today announced the launch of its biennial $1.5 million Prize to support early-stage science and technology ventures tackling today's most pressing global challenges.

The Roddenberry Foundation Launches $1.5 Million Prize For Early-Stage Ventures

The Roddenberry Prize— designed to advance the vision of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry— will award a $1 million grand prize along with five $100,000 finalist awards to early-stage (post-seed through Series A) ventures that are leading us towards a better, healthier, and more prosperous future.

"We are excited to support early-stage ventures that hold the potential for radical change" said Rod Roddenberry, son of Gene Roddenberry. "My father envisioned a future without hunger, poverty, or war. Through The Roddenberry Prize we seek to find and support organizations who are making that vision a reality."

The Roddenberry Prize offers non-dilutive funding to early-stage ventures leveraging science and technology that address one or more of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (BSDs).

According to Heidi Roddenberry, chair of the Foundation's board, "As we look ahead, it's clear that if we want everyone– regardless of background– to thrive, we need to rethink how we produce and distribute food; how we design and construct our homes; how we travel, access clean water, and do business; and how we protect the planet. Our hope is that The Roddenberry Prize helps advance the ideas and solutions that will lead to new realities."

Applicants must be nominated by foundations, impact investors, venture capitalists, accelerators, or similar types of founders by September 2, 2022. Six finalists will be invited to share their work and vision with the foundation staff and board. One finalist will receive a $1 million USD grant and five will each receive $100,000 USD (all equity free).

About The Roddenberry Foundation

Inspired by the life and legacy of Gene Roddenberry, The Foundation supports innovation, risk-taking, and experimentation to disrupt existing dynamics, inspire action, and discover new ways to help the world move towards a better future. Our work is organized into four primary initiatives — The +1 Global Fund, The Roddenberry Fellowship, The Catalyst fund, and The Roddenberry Prize — all of which offer opportunities for original thinkers, activists, and innovators from all walks of life to pursue significant, lasting change. By supporting remarkable risk-takers and unlikely homemakers, The Foundation strives for a more equitable, inclusive, and harmonious society. www.roddenberryfoundation.org

