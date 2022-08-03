SentinelOne and Cribl Partner to Deliver Data Flexibility Across Cybersecurity and Observability

Cribl product suite now integrates with SentinelOne's Singularity XDR Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl , the leader in enabling open observability, today announced a new partnership with SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company. The partnership enables SentinelOne customers to leverage Cribl's observability product suite to streamline cybersecurity triage, optimize data collection, and provide security teams control of their data.

Cribl helps customers unlock the value of their data with innovative and customizable controls to route security and machine data to the right place, in the right format, at the right time. (PRNewsfoto/Cribl) (PRNewswire)

By integrating Cribl's observability product suite with Singularity XDR, SentinelOne customers can now unlock the value of all observability data. Key benefits include the ability to: 1) Operationalize endpoint and extended detection and response (EDR & XDR) of data sources in joint customer environments, 2) Streamline for triage and investigative functions in the Security Operations Center (SOC), and 3) Progress cybersecurity programs with enhanced threat intelligence, threat hunting, and adversary simulation.

"Today's cybersecurity risk levels are increasingly associated with the ability to understand data across enterprise assets," said Chuck Fontana, SVP Business Development at SentinelOne. "Our partnership with Cribl helps optimize data collection at scale, enabling security teams to minimize risk and save time."

"We're excited to partner with the SentinelOne team," said Zac Kilpatrick, VP of Channel and Alliances at Cribl. "To keep up with persistent threats and the ever-changing security landscape, SOC activity must move from reactivity to proactivity. SentinelOne's autonomous and proactive approach to cybersecurity is differentiated in the market and aligns with Cribl's objective of optimizing analytics platform cost and performance."

Integration with SentinelOne's Cloud Funnel

Cribl's product suite now integrates with SentinelOne's Cloud Funnel, a data subscription enabling XDR data to be stored locally in an enterprise's data lake. This solution works with any data type, such as file, process, DNS, flow, behavioral, registry, commands, scripts, and more. Cloud Funnel's flexibility provides SentinelOne customers the ability to choose which data type they need, optimize it to find the right signal, and route it for maximum efficiency - all at machine speed.

Integration with DataSet

Cribl Stream now supports SentinelOne's DataSet as a destination to seamlessly route data from legacy log analytics solutions. DevOps and IT teams choose DataSet to analyze data in real-time, effortlessly scale to petabytes, and cost-effectively retain data for longer periods of time for compliance and audit purposes. The new integration enables Cribl customers to pipeline their data to DataSet without changing their data instrumentation, collection, and ingestion.

SentinelOne and Cribl will also continue bringing new offerings to market, including integrating Cribl Stream into SentinelOne's Singularity XDR platform.

To learn more about the partnership, check out the Cribl blog , visit Cribl at Black Hat in Booth #1172, and join us for CriblCon at Black Hat 2022 on Thursday, August 11th in Las Vegas.

About Cribl

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today's tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It's enterprise software that doesn't suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say "Yes." With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the observability future. Founded in 2017, Cribl is a remote-first company with an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn , Twitter , or Slack community .

