Alteryx Appoints Doniel Sutton as Chief People Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced that Doniel Sutton has been appointed Chief People Officer, where she will lead all human resource related functions, including, talent strategy, total rewards, talent acquisition, development, culture, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Sutton will report to Alteryx Chief Executive Officer Mark Anderson.

"I am thrilled to welcome Doniel to the Alteryx team as our Chief People Officer," said Anderson. "Doniel is a values-driven business partner, with a transparent, inclusive approach to leadership and a history of establishing high-performance cultures. Her wealth of experience in leading organizations through periods of high growth and scale will be of tremendous value to Alteryx."

A highly accomplished, results-driven HR executive, Sutton has built a career in shepherding global organizations through sustainable transformations, new business model implementations, M&A transactions and integrations, global expansions and more. Sutton brings more than 20 years of strategic and global human resources leadership experience at Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, including her most recent role as Chief People Officer at Fastly. Previously, Sutton held senior HR leadership roles at PayPal, Prudential, Bank of America, and Honeywell.

"I'm so excited to join the Alteryx team, as the organization continues to accelerate momentum globally with top-notch talent, a strong client base and an impressive platform. I'm deeply passionate about data and analytics as it's one of the richest and most enabling tools we leverage in the HR function for strategy and effective decision making," said Sutton. "Harnessing the power of Alteryx's platform to democratize data creates value for our employees and that's what makes this opportunity so special. I look forward to partnering with the incredible Alteryx leaders as we continue to evolve what it means to democratize data and enable analytics for all, while also building a strong culture for people to perform their best work."

Sutton is a highly regarded and sought-after strategic HR thought leader with multiple features and accolades under her belt, including media coverage in Bloomberg, NY Times, CNBC, Profile Magazine and more. Among her many career achievements includes being recognized by Black Enterprise in 2017 as one of the 300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America and being awarded the 2018 American Business Award's Bronze "Stevie" HR Executive of the Year. Most recently, Doniel was named as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS in 2021 by The Software Report.

