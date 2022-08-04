Bond Named to Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of Best Workplaces for Innovators in Small Companies

Fintech Infrastructure Company Cited as a Small Company Stand Out for Fostering an Exceptionally Innovative and Welcoming Environment

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced its fourth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Bond Financial Technologies, Inc. , the leading embedded finance platform, was selected as one of 11 companies globally in the small company category. These companies with fewer than 100 employees were selected because they foster exceptionally innovative environments. Though they may be small, their potential for impact and growth is just the opposite.

Fast Company applauds Bond's culture of opportunity and innovation: 2022 Best Workplaces finalist

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks winners from a variety of industries including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

"I am honored that Bond has been recognized by Fast Company as a standout small company for the culture of opportunity and innovation we've worked so hard to create," said Roy Ng, CEO and co-founder of Bond. "Yan Wu and I founded Bond in 2019 with a mission to build a best-in-class embedded finance platform for innovators to build apps that enable financial access and inclusion. We enable our customers to build incredibly personalized apps that integrate innovative software experiences with financial services. People have very personal and intimate relationships with their money; the only way to build a platform that enables our customers to build this is to build a diverse team with different backgrounds and points of views."

"This year's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation."

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2022) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 16, 2022. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

About Bond

Bond enables any company to become a fintech. Through Bond's full-stack embedded finance platform, customers can offer personalized and compliant financial products to their end users, including high-value-add products such as consumer and commercial charge cards. Bond was founded in 2019 by industry veterans from Blackrock, Goldman Sachs, SAP, SoFi, and Twilio, with deep roots in financial services, technology and enterprise software. Bond is a remote-first company, with office locations in San Francisco, New York City and Salt Lake City. Visit www.bond.tech to learn more.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us www.accenture.com .

