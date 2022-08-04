UNITY SOFTWARE INC. Company News: Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Against Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is September 6, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating securities fraud allegations on behalf of investors who purchased the securities Unity Software Inc. ("Unity" or the "Company") (NYSE: U) between March 5, 2021 and May 10, 2022 (the "Class Period").

On May 10, 2022, after the market closed, Unity announced its first quarter 2022 financial results. The Company reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance due to challenges with monetization products. Specifically, "a fault in [the Company's] platform . . . resulted in reduced accuracy for [its] Audience Pinpointer tool, a revenue expensive issue given that [the] Pinpointer tool experienced significant growth post the IDFA changes."

On this news, Unity's stock fell $17.83 per share – 37% – to close at $30.30 per share on May 11, 2022.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) deficiencies in Unity's product platform reduced the accuracy of the Company's machine learning technology; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenues; and (3) accordingly, Unity had overstated its commercial and financial prospects for 2022.

