Forbes Recognizes 12 Hightower Advisors on its 2022 Best-In-State List of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve Hightower advisors have been honored on Forbes' 2022 "Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State" list. Representing the future of the wealth management industry, these advisors are among this year's top 1,000 advisors under the age of 40.

The Hightower advisors on Forbes' 2022 list are:

Alexandra Miele , The Andriole Group in Madison, Conn.

Brian Copeland , Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis in St. Louis, Mo.

Cory Bittner , Falcon Wealth Advisors in Mission Woods, Kan.

David Sokolovsky , The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

Justin Winters , Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

Kevin Wager , Sarian Strategic Partners in Wayne, Pa.

Michael Schneider , The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

Nico Morgia , Morgia Wealth Management in Watertown, N.Y.

Ray Baraldi , Sarian Strategic Partners in Wayne, Pa.

Rick Blanke , Blanke Schein Wealth Management in Palm Desert, Calif.

Sarah Minakary, The Rand Group in Newport Beach, Calif.

Zach Ungerott , Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis in St. Louis, Mo.

David Sokolovsky and Justin Winters are also included in Forbes' 2022 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list recognizing the top 100 next-gen advisors across the country.

"The Hightower advisors named to Forbes' 2022 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors lists are the among the best in our business and represent the future of wealth management," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "We are proud of their accomplishments and dedication to serving clients. Congratulations to all the inspiring leaders!"

Hightower is dedicated to supporting next-generation leadership through its Hightower Center for Leadership, a rigorous two-year education and training certificate program for soon-to-be partners, lead advisors, relationship managers, operational professionals, business managers and strategic decision-makers. In May 2022, the first class of 40+ leadership participants graduated with the tools to drive growth in their businesses and prepare for the future. The second class is now underway.

To qualify for the Forbes list, advisors had to be under 40 years old and have at least four years of experience in wealth management. Advisors who made the list were vetted using an algorithm created by SHOOK Research, which evaluated applicants via in-person and telephone interviews on revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices. Portfolio performance was not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK received a fee in exchange for rankings.

In 2022, Hightower advisors appeared on Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and America's Best Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State lists. Hightower advisors also appeared on Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 1200 Top Advisor Rankings by State lists.

About Hightower:

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

