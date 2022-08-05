SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds ZEN, EVOP, RMO, and RFP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ZEN by investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ZEN shareholders will receive $77.50 in cash for each share of ZEN common stock owned. If you own ZEN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/zen

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP), in connection with the proposed acquisition of EVOP by Global Payments Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, EVOP shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash for each share of EVOP common stock owned. If you own EVOP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/evop

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of RMO by Nikola Corporation ("Nikola") via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RMO shareholders will receive 0.1186 shares of Nikola common stock for each RMO share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $0.89 based upon Nikola's August 4, 2022 closing price of $7.48. If you own RMO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rmo

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of RFP by The Paper Excellence Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Domtar Corporation ("Domtar"). The transaction will be carried out by way of a merger of RFP with a newly created subsidiary of Domtar, providing for conversion of each share of RFP common stock into the right to receive $20.50 per share, together with a Contingent Value Right ("CVR") entitling the holder to a share of future softwood lumber duty deposit refunds. If you own RFP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rfp

