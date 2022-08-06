Epigenic Therapeutics Raises $20 Million in Series Angel and Pre-A Funding to Advance Next Generation Gene Editing Therapy

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epigenic Therapeutics Co., Ltd., a frontier biotechnology company dedicated to developing next generation gene editing therapy utilizing regulation of epigenetic genome for wide variety of diseases, today announced it has secured $20 million in Series Angel and Pre-A funding. Series Pre-A funding is jointly invested by Morningside Venture Capital, Kingray Capital, Trinity Innovation Fund and TigerYeah Capital. Angel investor FountainBridge Capital is also participating.

(PRNewswire)

Proceeds of financing will be used to validate advances of the Company's proprietary epigenetic editing in non-human primates, expand expertise and capabilities, and sponsor early-stage clinical investigations.

Epigenetic modification is a natural and heritable gene regulation mechanism in the human body without altering the underlying DNA sequence. Leveraging company's proprietary and patented technology platform, scientists are able to harness endogenous epigenetic gene regulation pathway to precisely and efficiently deliver medicine to target cells and tissues, and achieve potent and durable therapeutic impact. Epigenic Therapeutics has gathered highly talented scientists and industry veterans to direct discovery and development.

"Epigenetic editing is an emerging and highly differentiated gene editing technology." Said Bob Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Epigenic Therapeutics, "along with our scientific co-founders and advisers, we are able to expand our understanding of precise regulation of epigenetic genome, and unlock its potential as medicine for many diseases. With the funding, we will continue expanding our team and capabilities, validate the technology platform in animal model, and accelerate our leading product from discovery to clinical development."

"Epigenic Therapeutics is uniquely positioned in various gene editing therapy developers. We are thrilled to invest in Epigenic Therapeutics and we believe this company has solid foundation to further explore and develop precise genome medicine to benefit many patients." Commented by Michael Xue, Managing Director of Morningside Venture Capital.

About Epigenic Therapeutics' Technology Platform

Epigenic Therapeutics' proprietary technology platform employs its own artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to explore and obtain an optimized CRISPR-Cas component to regulate target gene(s) or govern the expression of one or multiple gene(s) at once without changing the sequence of the DNA. Among peer technologies, our platform is capable to overcome the potential risk rising from DNA cleavage including but not limited to off-target effect, short half-life and challenging patient compliance issues. Combing a patented lipid nanoparticle (LNP) medicine delivery system, Epigenic Therapeutics' platform has been proven to precisely and efficiently deliver medicine to target cells and tissues ex vivo and in vivo in ocular, neurodegeneration, metabolic, and rare disease models.

About Epigenic Therapeutics

Epigenic Therapeutics is a frontier biotechnology company dedicated to developing next generation gene editing therapy utilizing regulation of epigenetic genome for a variety of diseases. Founded in 2021 by leading scientists focused on discovering gene editing technologies and developing gene editing therapies, the company has multiple product candidates in the pipeline, including treatment for ocular, neurodegeneration, metabolic, and rare diseases. For more information, visit www.epigenictx.com

About Morningside Venture Capital

Morningside Ventures was founded in 1986 by the Chan Family of Hong Kong. Since its establishment, Morningside has been focusing on trends of the forefront life science and healthcare industries over the world, spreading its business scope and investment footprint over North America, Europe and Greater China. Morningside comprises a group of investment professionals who are entrepreneurial, have deep industry knowledge and profound experience in venture capital management. For more information, please visit http://www.morningside.com

About Kingray Capital

Kingray Capital was founded in 2018, focusing on investment opportunities in the fields of information security, new energy, industrial intelligence, medical and health care and enterprise services. Kingray Capital is committed to helping high-tech enterprises grow rapidly and creating long-term and stable investment returns for investors.

About Trinity Innovation Fund

Trinity Innovation Fund ("TIF") is dedicated to investing on biomedical innovations. Our limited partners (LPs) include renowned biopharmaceutical companies and investment institutions. Embedded in our name, TRINITY represents the basic philosophy as "Triad of scientists, managers and investors, let professionals do their own jobs". As investor, TIF helps scientists to transform research outcomes, managers to develop corporates. Together, we turn Innovation into Cure. Leveraging on our profound industry knowledge and resources, we are committed to accelerating growth of our portfolio companies via strategy optimization, recruitment of key positions, partnering and more.

About TigerYeah Capital

TigerYeah Capital, an independent venture capital institution under Tigermed, was founded in 2014.TigerYeah Capital focuses on equity investment in the early and growing medical and health field. The management team has deep industrial background, extensive industrial resources and rich investment experience. Since its inception, TigerYeah Capital whose investment portfolio covers medical devices, biomedicine, CRO and health food has completed nearly 100 projects with the investment of 1.5 billion yuan. Through empowering the invested enterprises, TigerYeah Capital values the development of China and the global medical and health industry and makes contribution to public health.

About FountainBridge Capital

Fountainbridge Capital is an avant-garde and emerging venture capital focusing on early-stage innovations. Starting even from ideas or concepts, Fountainbridge works closely with entrepreneurs and researchers to set up new companies and translate innovation into market products. Under the guidance of deep research, Fountainbridge has made outstanding investments in cutting-edge technology including semiconductor, cloud computing, bio-tech and green energy, and consumer innovation like new retailing, overseas brand and novel consumer-electronics. Being the first investor of most portfolios, Fountainbridge is the founder and also the co-founder of start-ups. With a robust ecosystem built, Fountainbridge helps in growth strategy, top industrial experts' recruitment, patent application, legal counseling, and continuous fundraising. Many of Fountainbridge portfolios has become market leaders.

Contact

Partnering@epigenictx.com

Media@epigenictx.com

Investors@epigenictx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epigenic Therapeutics