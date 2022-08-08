CANOO INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Over $1 billion sales pipeline

$300 million Pre-Paid Advance Agreement and $200 million At-the-Market program which reduce cost of capital and increase both capacity and access to capital

Walmart signed definitive agreement to purchase 4,500 units, beginning with the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV), with an option to purchase up to 10,000 units

JUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

"We have more than $1 billion in our sales pipeline which includes our recently announced commercial order. We have successfully completed 90% of our structural crash testing in the quarter and are now moving to the final phase of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard certification," said Tony Aquila, investor, Chairman and CEO at Canoo. "We have navigated a tough global economic backdrop in the first half, and will continue to take a disciplined, long-term, strategic and focused approach to deliver on our announced built in America vehicles, which are for and by America first with the intent of making EV's available to everyone. We have also introduced phase one of our just in time, milestone based approach to accessing the capital markets which aid us as we continue to build on access to non-dilutive capital. We are advancing to Start of Production in Q4 and, our product resonates with the most discerning customers."

Additional Recent Updates Include:

Awarded by the U.S. army to supply an electric vehicle for analysis and demonstration

More than doubled the total number of Gamma properties manufactured to 89

Second Quarter Business Highlights:

Launched advanced delivery tuning with Walmart to finalize vehicle configuration in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex

Completed over 265 tests related to crash and safety in Gamma program

Gamma fleet has achieved 153,000 miles across real and simulated driving

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

As of June 30, 2022 , we had access of up to $250 million , including approximately $220 million of unused capacity on our SEPA facility, and cash and cash equivalents of $33.8 million .

GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $164.4 million and $289.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 , compared to a GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $112.6 million and $127.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 . The GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss for the and June 30, 2022 included a gain of $9.5 million and $24.9 million on the fair value change of the contingent earnout shares liability, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(149.8) million and $(267.3) million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 , compared to $(76.7) million and $(126.5) million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 , respectively.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $237.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , compared to $108.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 .

Net cash used in investing activities was $35.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022 , compared to net cash used in investing activities of $28.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021 .

Second Half of 2022 Business Outlook

Based upon our current projections, Canoo expects:

Operating Expenses (excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation) of: $200 million to $245 million

Capital Expenditures of: $100 million to $125 million

Conference Call Information

Canoo will host a conference call to discuss the results today, August 8, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET.

To listen to the conference call via telephone dial (877) 407-9169 (U.S.) and (201) 493-6755 (international callers/U.S. toll) and enter the conference ID number 13728979. To listen to the webcast, please click here . A telephone replay will be available until May 24, 2022, at (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) and (201) 612-7415 (international callers/U.S. toll), with Conference ID number 13728979. To listen to the webcast replay, please click here .

About Canoo

Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle lifecycle to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com . For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com . For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

"EBITDA" is defined as net loss before interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, asset impairments, and other costs associated with exit and disposal activities, acquisition and related costs, changes to the fair value of contingent earnout shares liability, and any other one-time non-recurring transaction amounts impacting the statement of operations during the year. Adjusted EBITDA is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when combined with net loss, and EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our operating performance. We believe that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, you should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the same fashion.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We manage our business utilizing EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental performance measures.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CANOO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par values)

UNAUDITED



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,799

$ 224,721 Restricted cash, current 3,528

2,771 Prepaids and other current assets 33,239

63,814 Total current assets 70,566

291,306 Property and equipment, net 275,725

202,314 Restricted cash, non-current 10,250

— Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,321

14,228 Other assets 14,651

15,226 Total assets $ 397,513

$ 523,074







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 93,640

$ 52,267 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 86,089

83,925 Total current liabilities 179,729

136,192 Contingent earnout shares liability 4,121

29,057 Operating lease liabilities 25,318

13,826 Total liabilities 209,168

179,075







Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000 authorized; 268,896 and 238,578 issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 26

24 Additional paid-in capital 1,170,207

1,036,104 Accumulated deficit (981,888)

(692,129) Total stockholders' equity 188,345

343,999 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 397,513

$ 523,074

CANOO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share values) UNAUDITED



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ —

$ —

—

—















Costs and Operating Expenses













Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation —

—

—

— Research and development expenses, excluding depreciation 115,460

57,638

197,946

96,956 Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding depreciation 55,152

44,625

110,773

100,252 Depreciation 2,892

2,083

5,570

4,207 Total costs and operating expenses 173,504

104,346

314,289

201,415 Loss from operations (173,504)

(104,346)

(314,289)

(201,415)















Other income (expense)













Interest income (expense) 19

34

(9)

46 Gain (loss) on fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability 9,471

(8,157)

24,936

75,402 Loss on fair value change in private placement warrants liability —

—

—

(1,639) Other (expense), net (378)

(85)

(395)

(174) Loss before income taxes (164,392)

(112,554)

(289,757)

(127,780) Provision for income taxes —

—

—

— Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (164,392)

$ (112,554)

(289,757)

(127,780)















Per Share Data:













Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.68)

$ (0.50)

(1.22)

(0.57)















Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 242,772

226,928

238,242

225,885

















CANOO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) UNAUDITED



Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (289,757)

$ (127,780) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 5,570

4,207 Non-cash operating lease expense 966

235 Non-cash commitment fee under SEPA 582

— Stock-based compensation 41,453

70,660 Gain on fair value in contingent earnout shares liability (24,936)

(75,402) Loss on fair value change in private placement warrants liability —

1,639 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Prepaids and other current assets 136

(7,714) Other assets 574

256 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,847

25,081 Net cash used in operating activities (237,565)

(108,818)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (65,420)

(28,653) Return of prepayment to VDL Nedcar 30,440

— Net cash used in investing activities (34,980)

(28,653)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of public warrants —

6,867 Repurchase of unvested shares (6)

(4) Payment of offering costs (250)

(1,306) Repayment of PPP loan —

(6,943) Proceeds from the purchase of shares and warrants by VDL Nedcar 8,400

— Proceeds from issuance of shares under SEPA Agreement 32,500

— Proceeds from issuance of shares under PIPE 50,000

— Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,986

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 92,630

(1,386) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (179,915)

(138,857)







Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 227,492

702,422 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 47,577

$ 563,565







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance

sheets





Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 33,799

$ 563,075 Restricted cash, current at end of period 3,528

490 Restricted cash, non-current at end of period $ 10,250

$ — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the condensed consolidated

statements of cash flows $ 47,577

$ 563,565

CANOO INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TABLE The following table reconciles Net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss

$ (164,392)

$ (112,554)

$ (289,757)

$ (127,780) Interest (income) expense

(19)

(34)

$ 9

$ (46) Provision for income taxes

—

—

$ —

$ — Depreciation

2,892

2,083

$ 5,570

$ 4,207 EBITDA

(161,519)

(110,505)

$ (284,178)

$ (123,619) Adjustments:















(Gain) loss on fair value change in contingent earnout shares

liability

(9,471)

8,157

$ (24,936)

$ (75,402) Loss on fair value change in private placement warrants liability

—

—

$ —

$ 1,639 Other expense, net

378

85

$ 395

$ 174 Stock-based compensation

20,773

25,514

41,453

70,660 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (149,839)

$ (76,749)

$ (267,266)

$ (126,548)

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

