InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Wireless Speaker Device (TRO-629)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to enjoy an open-air speaker/stereo system and use wireless headphones if needed," said an inventor, from Edmonton, AB, Canada, "so I invented the D DRIVE. My design provides added entertainment and it eliminates the need to use a separate charger for your wireless headphones."

The invention provides an improved wireless speaker for listening to music. In doing so, it enables the user to enjoy music with or without a smart device. As a result, it increases convenience and it offers an effective way to store and charge wireless headphones. Additionally, the invention features a portable and stylish design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

