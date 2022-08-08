InventHelp Presents Ice Repair Tool (TRO-615)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a former competitive, professional skater and Canadian Olympic and World team coach, I thought there should be a tool to fix holes in the ice that every ice rink facility should have," said the inventor from Coquitlam, Canada. "I created a prototype to fill the holes with slush and pack it in so that it gives you a perfect repair of the ice."

He created a prototype for ICE N' PATCH that provides a useful dual-purpose tool that could be used by ice rink maintenance personnel, as well as figure skating coaches, figure skaters, hockey coaches, referees and players. This tool would eliminate the need for an individual to gather snow and ice with his hands, then pack the material into a rut or divot with a hockey puck or some sort of provisional, temporary tool. It would allow for quick and timely repairs to the ice and would help prevent delays to games, competitions and practices. It could also help enhance comfort and keep the individual's hands warm. Additionally, the invention can be used as a gardening tool or as a beach toy.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-615, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

