/R E P E A T -- BRP TAKES ADVENTURES TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL FOR 2023/

New Products from Can-Am Off-Road, Can-Am On-Road, and Sea-Doo Enhance the Rider Experience Across Platforms

VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) continues to redefine what the ultimate rider experience can be across its powersports product lines, with an increased emphasis on fun and accessibility. Can-Am Off-Road adds three all-new youth all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to the roster and a suite of updates to the rest of the ATV and side-by-side vehicle (SSV) lineups. The Can-Am On-Road lineup brings fresh new stylings to the Spyder and Ryker portfolio, along with enhanced customization options. On the water, Sea-Doo adds two all-new personal watercraft (PWC) with the Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 and Sea-Doo RXP-X Apex 300.

The Can-Am 2023 lineup takes four-wheel fun for the whole family to a new level. ©BRP 2022 (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Our relentless pursuit of maximizing rider enjoyment across our different powersports product offerings has been a driving force of our success," said Sandy Scullion, President, Powersports Group at BRP. "The mission to enhance the rider experience across our product lineups manifests itself in a number of different ways, like making more intuitive and easy-to-use vehicles, offering enhanced personalization options, and pushing the boundaries of performance, that's exactly what our 2023 powersports lineup does."

Four-Wheel Fun for the Entire Family with Can-Am Off-Road

All-new for 2023, Can-Am has added the fuel-injected four-stroke powered Renegade 70 EFI, Renegade 110 EFI, and Renegade X xc 110 EFI youth ATVs to the lineup, taking performance and reliability to a whole new level for the entire family. The full-size Outlander and Renegade lineups feature a bold new look and feel, with improved rider comfort across both product lines.

The SSV lineup also received a suite of updates to the Maverick and Defender product lines. The Maverick X3 DS Turbo solidified its position as the mid-horsepower sport UTV leader by increasing its horsepower (HP) to 135, up 15 HP from the 2022 model, all thanks to an upgraded turbocharger for higher boost, and bigger fuel injectors. Also raising the bar, the Defender is now the pinnacle of working performance for suspension performance and unrivaled tire clearance in the utility-recreational category, and comes stock with 30-inch tires. For more information on the 2023 lineup, view this video or visit the Can-Am Off-Road website .

Breaking the Mold with the Can-Am 3-Wheel Vehicles

For 2023, the Can-Am Spyder and Ryker lineups received fresh styling and exciting, long-awaited new updates. The Spyder F3 Limited Special Series is now available in stunning Mineral Blue and show stopping Petrol Metallic colorways. The exclusive Spyder RT Sea-To-Sky returns to the lineup in a Green Shadow colorway, with Prosecco highlights and trims, as well as sleek new wheels. For both the Spyder F3 and Spyder RT, a new platinum package redefines what the modern interpretation of luxury styling is.

The Ryker Rally and Ryker Sport now offer increased personalization options, which include new wheel options, color panel kits, and a slim profile driver backrest with passenger seat option. Additional Ryker updates include new heated and textured ergonomic grips with 4 temperature levels for extra comfort and that remember the rider's last setting. Compatible with cruise control, the easy-to-use grips also feature IP67-rated waterproof sealing to keep them safe from the elements. For more information, view the model year 2023 video or visit the Can-Am On-Road website .

Opening a World of Experiences with Two New Sea-Doo Watercraft

Thrusting into the future of the watercraft world, Sea-Doo is leading the way with two all-new premium personal watercraft (PWC) for 2023 with the Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 and the Sea-Doo RXP-X Apex 300. The Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 is the most adventure ready, out-of-the-box PWC. The Explorer Pro 170 is ready to navigate new waters with the confidence of knowing it's fully equipped with uncharted water features and technologies. Adventure seekers can ride as a multi-day, self contained exploration package with its massive storage capabilities, fuel efficient load hauling power, and unmatched stability.

Available exclusively through pre-order, the Sea-Doo RXP-X Apex 300 takes PWC performance to a whole new level, complemented by the bold styling and carbon fiber components and a full package of upgraded features. Built upon one of the best performing platforms in the industry, Sea-Doo RXP-X Apex 300 takes handling to the next level with the industry-first steering damper to level-up control and precision in open water conditions.

The award-winning Sea-Doo Switch family of pontoon boats also returns with 2023 models which are easier to drive with a handlebar control system that allows drivers to focus on the world around them and be the confident captain of their family fun adventures. For more information on the 2023 Sea-Doo lineup, view this video or visit the Sea-Doo website .

Download pictures and specs sheets for each product here:

Can-Am Off-Road

Can-Am On-Road

Sea-Doo

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain information included in this release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to BRP's intention to launch new products, to the effect they will have on consumers' experience, about the Company's current and future business and strategic plans, and other statements that are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific. BRP cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of BRP to be materially different from the outlook or any future results or performance implied by such statements. Further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in BRP's annual information form dated March 24, 2022.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce includes close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

The 2023 Can-Am 3-Wheel Vehicle lineup offers something for everyone, whether you enjoy shorter, urban rides or crave the freedom of the open road. ©BRP 2022 (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Sea-Doo is leading the way with two all-new premium personal watercraft (PWC) for 2023 with the Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 and the Sea-Doo RXP-X Apex 300. ©BRP 2022 (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Sea-Doo is leading the way with two all-new premium personal watercraft (PWC) for 2023 with the Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 and the Sea-Doo RXP-X Apex 300. ©BRP 2022 (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

BRP logo (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRP Inc.