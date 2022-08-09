Angry Angel Debuts New Flavors and Improved Design for Plant-Based Energy Beverage Line

The expansion of the brand's line offers a wide range of new flavors, color-centric branding, and easy-to-read ingredient labeling

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angry Angel, the first Non-GMO Project Verified High-Performance Energy Beverage, reveals its new Mind, Body, and Soul FUEL design in addition to three new flavors: Strawberry Kiwi, Peach Ginger, and Popsicle Blast. The original Blackberry Lemon and Tropical flavors are included in the redesign. All SKUs contain zero calories, zero sugar, and zero artificial ingredients. To get $10 off the sample pack visit www.angry-angel.com and use code 'ANGELS' at checkout.

"Angry Angel provide[s] the perfect boost for cognitive function, immunity, and energy," said Dr. John Woodward , MD, MS.

The beverage's number one goal is to enhance the body's natural functions and systems without using artificial ingredients. Using high-quality, Non-GMO Project Verified natural ingredients is essential to this mission. The below ingredients were carefully considered in the formulation of the beverages to provide specific functional benefits:

Yerba Mate: A plant-based source of natural caffeine that promotes fat metabolism and acts as an antioxidant, proven to boost immunity.

Monk Fruit: This fruit is a keto-friendly sugar alternative has zero calories, is packed with antioxidants, and possesses anti-inflammatory properties.

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10): A compound made naturally by the body that produces and stores energy, with the ability to increase cognitive function and protect cells from oxidative damage.

Vitamin B12: Helps to increase energy and focus by supporting cell function.

Vitamin C: Boosts immunity and helps fight dehydration.

"My guide when looking for 'functional' beverages is to look for the ingredient quantity, not just the quality," said Dr. John Woodward, MD, MS. "Some brands sprinkle in enough to include an ingredient on their label, but not enough to provide functional benefits. Other brands pack in too much, creating unhealthy side effects. Angry Angel hits the sweet spot using ubiquinol form of CoQ10, 120MG of caffeine from Yerba Mate, and 100% of the daily suggested value for B3, B5, B6, B8, and B12 vitamins provide the perfect boost for cognitive function, immunity, and energy."

Angry Angel sets itself apart from other energy drinks on the market by delivering functional benefits without sugar, calories, or artificial ingredients. The result is a clean, refreshing taste for all flavors, ranging from light and crisp to bold and indulgent. Angry Angel is the perfect alternative for consumers looking for a healthier option to fuel their day. All five flavors are now available on Amazon.com, www.Angry-Angel.com, and select Whole Foods and Publix stores.

About Angry Angel: A professional race car driver, founder Justin Lloyd was surrounded by and unimpressed with industry-leading energy drinks packed with sugar and other additives. In 2015, he created Angry Angel: The plant-forward energy beverage. Using organic Monk Fruit as its sole sweetener, powered by caffeine from Yerba Mate, and enhanced with CoQ10, this beverage is unlike anything on the market. It contains zero sugar, zero artificial ingredients, and zero calories. Angry Angel is proudly the first Non-GMO Project verified high-performance energy beverage.

