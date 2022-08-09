BETMGM BECOMES AN OFFICIAL SPORTSBOOK PARTNER OF THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE IN CANADA

Partnership sets stage for future activations in Canada

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today a multi-year partnership extension with the National Football League (NFL), becoming one of the League's Official Sportsbook Partners in Canada. BetMGM was among the first operators to go live in Ontario, having launched its online sports betting and iGaming platforms in April 2022.

"Expanding our partnership with the NFL into Canada sets the stage for amazing opportunities as we begin the upcoming football season," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "We're already seeing great interest from our Ontario customers and this collaboration truly elevates the BetMGM experience."

As a part of the newly expanded relationship, BetMGM now has the rights to use official NFL marks in Canada and advertise on NFL-operated digital platforms throughout the region. Additionally, BetMGM will offer Canadian customers access to exclusive NFL experiences.

Gavin Kemp, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, NFL Canada, said, "We are thrilled to be working with BetMGM in Canada as an Official Sportsbook Partner. BetMGM delivers a unique gaming platform to this emerging market and will enhance the NFL fan experience in Canada in new and innovative ways."

This news complements BetMGM's agreement with the NFL in the U.S. In 2021, the company became an Approved Sportsbook Operator of the NFL, earning the opportunity to run in-game television spots during the season.

As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting platforms into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. The BetMGM app is available for download in Ontario on both iOS and Android, and is accessible via desktop at http://www.betmgm.com For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

