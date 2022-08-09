BigID Delivers Industry First Automated Remediation for Sensitive File Access in the Cloud

New remediation capabilities provide security teams end-to-end data protection from discovery to remediation for cloud unstructured data

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced new capabilities to reduce risk by making it easy to lock down access to sensitive data in cloud file repositories like M365, Google Workspace and AWS S3. Building on its existing data access intelligence and remediation capabilities in the multi-cloud and hybrid cloud, BigID now adds full automated end-to-end remediation to ensure cloud data risk from open and over-privileged file access is quickly closed, preventing insider threats, data leaks and dangerous breaches.

According to a recent data security survey , only 8% of organizations are confident in their ability to find all sensitive, critical, or high-risk data across their environment - and it's critical that organizations know who can access their most sensitive data.

With BigID, organizations can easily:

Find and classify their sensitive structured and unstructured data automatically - wherever it lives in the cloud or data center

Deploy and tune modern ML-based classification

Detect data changes automatically

Identify cloud data risk posture from excessive privileges, open access, duplication and more

Gain insight into who has access sensitive data - and now automatically revoke access based on how risky it is

Proactively drive a data-centric security strategy with data retention and remediation workflows

Prevent insider threats, data leaks and breaches

