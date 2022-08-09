Clarion Pointe Opens 50th Hotel As Expansion Continues Around the Country

Demand for midscale brand featuring affordable, elevated essentials grows

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Successfully building on efforts to bring its elevated, cost effective essentials to new markets nationwide, Clarion Pointe, a midscale select-service brand extension franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), celebrated the milestone opening of the brand's 50th hotel this summer.

The latest development milestone comes on the heels of several recent openings, including in the markets of Abingdon, Virginia; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Indianapolis, Indiana. In addition, interest in the brand remains strong; in the first half of this year, Clarion Pointe awarded contracts are up nearly +20 percent over last year.

"Clarion Pointe was uniquely designed to help owners create an affordable travel experience for today's guests," said Kristen Salotti, senior director, foundation brands, Choice Hotels. "Just three years after opening the first Clarion Pointe hotel, this milestone is a testament to Choice Hotels' commitment to the continued success of Clarion Pointe owners."

Soon, Clarion Pointe will build on its ongoing expansion with additional franchise openings in markets such as Baltimore, Maryland; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa, Florida.

"Today's growth-minded owners want flexibility and resources in the brands they operate, and Clarion Pointe delivers this and more with a streamlined conversion process and unmatched industry support from the Choice Hotels team. It's why in such a short timeframe since its launch, Clarion Pointe hasn't just successfully expanded its affordable, modern accommodations to more of guests' favorite markets nationwide, but it has also cemented its reputation within the development community as one of the leading conversion opportunities in the midscale segment," said Tom Nee, senior vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels.

Like all Clarion Pointe hotels, the newest properties allow travelers to optimize their stay with "focal pointes," including:

- Contemporary design touches that guests will want to share with friends, such as signature murals in the lobby and guest rooms inspired by local points of interest.

- Thoughtful food and beverage selections, starting with a complimentary breakfast and coffee, all the way through craft beer, select wine and small bites available for purchase in the marketplace.

- Technology with on-demand connectivity to work or chill out, including 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities and free, streaming-strength Wi-Fi.

- Dedicated workout space featuring all the modern essentials, like cardio equipment and a strength-training station, to stay fit to the core.

"Guests love the elevated essentials and contemporary design, along with the extras like area-inspired murals that surprise and delight travelers when they stay at Clarion Pointe. In the highly competitive midscale market, these "focal pointes," coupled with Choice's industry-leading tools and resources, are a true differentiator when it comes to positioning your property for success," said Ankur Brahmbhatt, longtime Choice Hotels franchisee and owner of the Clarion Pointe on the Lake Clarksville-South Hill West, which opened earlier this year.

For more information on development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/clarion-pointe.

