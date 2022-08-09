Crown Bank Named in the Top Five Nationwide of ICBA's Top Commercial Lenders List

EDINA, Minn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) has ranked Edina-based Crown Bank as number four on the list of Top Commercial Lenders for 2022 in the category of $300M to $1B in total assets. Crown Bank was ranked fourth out of 1,210 community banks nationwide in the category.

ICBA used FDIC data for 2021 and calculated a lender score out of 100 for each community bank. The score combines the average of the bank's percentile rank for lending concentration and for loan growth over the past year in each lending category. Each score was adjusted for loan charge-offs in each category at certain percentile thresholds.

"It's an honor not only to be recognized as a top lender in our category nationwide by ICBA but to move up from the 16th position to 4th in just two years," said Jeff Wessels, President and COO of Crown Bank. "Given the challenges of the past two years, it's been a gratifying time to be a community bank because we are resourceful enough to make decisions quickly and help our clients through some of the toughest challenges of our time."

"Last year, community bank loan producers were faced with both record-low interest rates and a glut of deposits. But as they always do, they came through for individuals and businesses in their communities with a combination of personalized service and prudent risk management practices. Here, we highlight some of last year's most successful loan producers in the areas of agriculture, commercial and consumer/mortgage lending."

Crown Bank has grown by more than 60 percent in the past two years under its expanded leadership team and continues on a path toward even more growth ahead.

"I'm extremely proud of our growing team and their dedication to our client's success," Wessels said. "Our team cares about the work they do and it shows in our growth."

About Crown Bank

Founded in 2000, Crown Bank is a trusted source for community banking, lending and a variety of other services for businesses and individuals throughout Minnesota. With locations in Edina and downtown Minneapolis, the staff and leadership at Crown Bank are focused on providing superior customer service for clients who need bankers that understand complex financial information. To learn more, go to Crown-Bank.com .

