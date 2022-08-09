Dandelion Energy Expands Access to Residential Geothermal to Massachusetts

Massachusetts Homeowners Can Now Access Affordable, Sustainable Geothermal Heating and Cooling, Supporting State's Ambitious Climate Objectives

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the nation's leading home geothermal company, today announced expanded access to geothermal heating and cooling for Massachusetts residents.

Today, more than 25 percent of Massachusetts residents rely on heating oil, and 52 percent draw from utility gas to heat their homes. These resources are increasingly expensive for homeowners while undermining the state's climate objectives.

Now, Massachusetts residents can combat climate change while lowering their heating and cooling costs and improving in-home air quality with a Dandelion geothermal system using a ground source heat pump. It's estimated that on-site fossil fuel combustion contributes 27 percent of the state's greenhouse gas emissions, making in-home efficiencies a critical part of the state's energy transition.

Massachusetts homeowners can qualify for a $15,000 rebate for a new Dandelion Geothermal system with MassSave incentives . Geothermal systems are also exempt from state sales tax. When coupled with federal tax incentives and financing for upfront costs, accessing geothermal heating and cooling is more affordable than ever before.

Jurgen Weiss, an Energy Economist, who, while teaching at Harvard Business School recently wrote a case study on Dandelion, has explored whether geothermal energy could work in his home and emphasized the importance of the company's announcement, "Geothermal heating and cooling is so much more energy efficient than other options. For people like me heating their homes with gas, it is the only technology that has a chance of both being carbon free and lowering my heating bills. Since we need gas users to switch to carbon-free heating and many won't do it if they have to pay a lot more, geothermal is likely key to the state meeting its climate goals. Dandelion Energy is exactly the type of company that we want to see opening operations in Massachusetts so that more of us have good geothermal options."

With geothermal heating and cooling, homeowners eliminate fuel delivery and heating bills, saving thousands on fuel and propane. What's more, geothermal systems are 30 percent more efficient in cooling mode than central AC. Homeowners will see meaningful reductions in their overall energy bills.

"Massachusetts residents are looking for alternatives to fuel oil and natural gas-powered heating. We are thrilled to help meet that demand by expanding our services to Massachusetts," said Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Energy. "We are excited to work with Massachusetts homeowners to reduce their energy costs and improve environmental sustainability with clean, high-efficiency heating and cooling."

Geothermal, or ground source heat pumps, provides the cleanest and most efficient heating and air conditioning at significant savings over fuel oil, propane, and natural gas systems. Dandelion Home Geothermal Systems can be purchased for cash or with financing. Dandelion is now offering systems to homeowners through Massachusetts, excluding Cape Cod and the greater Boston area inside the I-95 Corridor.

To learn more about geothermal heating and cooling or to see if your home qualifies, visit https://dandelionenergy.com/ .

About Dandelion Energy

As the nation's leading home geothermal company, Dandelion Energy helps homeowners free their homes from fossil fuels. By making geothermal heating and cooling systems accessible and affordable for modern homeowners, Dandelion is working to mitigate climate change with renewable technologies that decarbonize homes. Today, Dandelion's heating and cooling solutions allow homeowners to save up to 50 percent on their heating and cooling bills and help the environment by moving away from conventional systems to reduce homes' carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 percent. The state-of-the-art geothermal heat pump system offers wifi-enabled monitoring, creating a smarter, more responsive, and more innovative approach than any other HVAC system on the market. To learn more, visit www.dandelionenergy.com .

Press Inquiries

Kathy Berardi

JMG Public Relations

kathy@jmgpr.com

678-644-4122

SOURCE Dandelion Energy