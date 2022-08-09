Elevāt and Cummins Collaborate to Deliver Next Generation IoT Connected Services

Connected engine solutions provide whole machine diagnostics across diverse mobile machines via single interface.

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevāt, the industry leader in off-highway OEM solutions, has partnered with Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) to integrate its Cummins Connected Diagnostics application with the Elevāt Machine Connect IoT platform. This strategic collaboration enables customers to access diagnostic messages and receive real-time alerts for Cummins engines and Elevāt's data in a single dashboard.

This collaboration allows customers to receive real time recommendations for Cummins engines. - Ed Hopkins

"This collaboration with Cummins enables Elevāt to serve our customers from a whole machine view of diagnostics rather than having them interface with multiple component manufacturers," says Adam Livesay, Co-Founder, Elevāt. "This simplifies troubleshooting, reduces downtime, increases productivity, and optimizes machine availability."

In phase one, Elevāt has integrated Connected Diagnostics' capabilities for Cummins engines which helps improve operating performance, boost asset utilization and uptime, increase efficiency, and reduce costs.

The infographic below demonstrates the end-to-end transmission of data, from the smart component detection all the way through to the actionable insights provided to OEMs and fleet managers.

Cummins and Elevāt Connected Engine Infographic (PRNewswire)

Cummins Connected Diagnostics wirelessly connects engines to enable continuous monitoring and diagnosis of system faults. Site managers can make informed decisions on whether to stop machine operation or continue to the end of the shift by understanding the suggested root causes. They can better understand how long they have before a critical failure is likely. This means that uptime can be maximized, with any required repairs addressed quickly. With the information provided in Connected Diagnostics, the correct parts, tools, and technician can be made available to resolve issues efficiently.

Elevāt Machine Connect is the next-generation IoT platform solution to provide diagnostic data, monitoring, and performance control capabilities for the off-highway market. Machine Connect makes it easy for off-road equipment OEMs and fleet managers to collect and analyze data to identify usage trends and field-based problems with unmatched intelligent design and operational insight. Machine Connect is the only IoT platform that communicates seamlessly with all the major component suppliers, giving the OEMs the flexibility to apply IoT solutions to their machines. Elevāt is taking telematics to the next level with remote diagnostics and controls programming.

Together, Elevāt and Cummins will enable advanced diagnostics and troubleshooting for major components, controllers, and Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs) on mobile equipment to come through a single application. The intuitive solution offers actionable insights to enable component care, prevent damage, and enable quick support.

"Working with companies like Elevāt allows Cummins to meet industrial customers where they are and makes it easier to get advice from Cummins remotely 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For those Cummins powered OEMs that choose Elevāt as their telematics partner, this collaboration between Cummins and Elevāt will allow customers to receive real time recommendations as to the health of the Cummins engines while using the Elevāt platform to monitor the machines' maintenance, uptime, and utilization," says Ed Hopkins, Digital Solutions Business Leader at Cummins, Inc. "Keeping the customers' eyes on one platform for the entire fleet and all critical systems on each machine is a more efficient use of fleet managers' time as opposed to having multiple logins with different screens to monitor subsystems of a machine."

Elevāt continues to partner with industry leaders to expand their portfolio of digital solutions for customers. Learn more about the Elevāt's Mobile IoT Solutions at https://www.elevat-iot.com/.

ABOUT ELEVĀT

Elevāt is an Industrial IoT company focused on connecting the industrial world. Elevāt specializes in connecting fleets of machines, and enabling the flow of data between operators, distributors, OEMs. Elevāt enables your business ecosystem to compete more effectively in the rapidly evolving global market

Visit https://www.elevat-iot.com/ . Follow Elevāt on LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

ABOUT CUMMINS, INC.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions and components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment, and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24 billion in 2021.

