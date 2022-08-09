Kuke to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 19, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holding Limited ("Kuke" or the "Company") (NYSE: KUKE), a leading classical music service platform, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on Friday, August 19, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuke.com/.

The Company will not host a conference call for the quarter as all the information will be disclosed in the press release.

About Kuke Music Holding Limited

Kuke is a leading classical music service platform in China encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services. By collaborating with its strategic global business partner Naxos, the largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier labels and record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in copyrighted classical music content in China, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing and subscription services to over 800 universities, libraries and online music platforms. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival ("BMF"), the most renowned music festival in China, for 24 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary AI music learning solutions, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning in China.

