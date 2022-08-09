Recursion Provides Business Updates and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Actively enrolling participants in our Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of progressive NF2-mutated meningiomas
- On track to initiate our Phase 2 clinical trial for the potential treatment of FAP in the third quarter of 2022
- U.S. FDA granted Recursion Fast Track designation and the European Commission granted Recursion Orphan Drug Designation for REC-4881 for the potential treatment of FAP
- On track to initiate our Phase 1 clinical trial for the potential treatment of Clostridium difficile colitis in the second half of 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology, today reported business updates and financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2022.
"Recursion continues to make progress in advancing its clinical programs, including initiating a Phase 2 trial for NF2-mutated meningiomas and receiving U.S. FDA Fast Track and European Commission Orphan Drug designations for REC-4881 for the potential treatment of FAP," said Chris Gibson, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO at Recursion. "In the context of continued capital markets friction we are increasingly focusing our pipeline around rapidly deliverable oncology programs. We also continue to lead the digital transformation of drug discovery by building additional capabilities into our Recursion OS platform, including scaling our transcriptomics hit validation platform to up to 13,000 near-whole exomes per week and advancing our ChemOS systems by preparing to install our scalable and automated drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics platform. Across our diverse platform that spans target and hit discovery through optimization and translation, we have now generated and control over 16 petabytes of proprietary biological and chemical data and 2.4 trillion predicted biological and chemical relationships, helping us turn the bespoke, artisanal, and serial process of drug discovery into a search and validation problem."
Summary of Business Highlights
- Internal Pipeline
- Transformational Collaborations
- Recursion OS
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $515.4 million as of June 30, 2022.
- Revenue: Total revenue, consisting primarily of revenue from collaborative agreements, was $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was due to revenue recognized from our Roche-Genentech collaboration.
- Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $38.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $29.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to an increased number of pre-clinical assets being validated and increased clinical costs as studies progressed.
- General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $21.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses was due to the growth in size of the company's operations, including an increase in salaries and wages of $1.8 million, a fixed asset write-down of $2.8 million, increased rent expense of $1.0 million, and other administrative costs associated with operating a public company.
- Net Loss: Net loss was $65.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $43.4 million for the second quarter of 2021.
About Recursion
Recursion is the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously expands one of the world's largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale — up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly — and massive computational scale — owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology and chemistry to advance the future of medicine.
Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montreal and the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more at www.Recursion.com, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Revenue
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating revenue
$ 7,653
$ 2,500
$ 12,952
$ 5,000
Grant revenue
21
49
55
111
Total revenue
7,674
2,549
13,007
5,111
Operating costs and expenses
Cost of revenue
14,227
-
22,026
-
Research and development
38,439
29,624
70,880
53,733
General and administrative
21,199
13,854
42,273
22,791
Total operating costs and expenses
73,865
43,478
135,179
76,524
Loss from operations
(66,191)
(40,929)
(122,172)
(71,413)
Other income (loss), net
631
(2,472)
633
(2,705)
Net loss
$ (65,560)
$ (43,401)
$ (121,539)
$ (74,118)
Per share data
Net loss per share of Class A and B
$ (0.38)
$ (0.31)
$ (0.71)
$ (0.91)
Weighted-average shares (Class A and B)
172,212,390
138,360,646
171,455,595
81,022,240
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 453,875
$ 285,116
Restricted cash
1,901
1,552
Accounts receivable
21
34
Other receivables
11,659
9,056
Investments
61,561
231,446
Other current assets
16,979
7,514
Total current assets
545,996
534,718
Restricted cash, non-current
8,334
8,681
Property and equipment, net
81,508
64,725
Operating lease right-of-use assets
34,643
-
Intangible assets, net
1,233
1,385
Goodwill
801
801
Other non-current assets
-
35
Total assets
$ 672,515
$ 610,345
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 3,176
$ 2,819
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
24,361
32,333
Unearned revenue
63,781
10,000
Notes payable
93
90
Operating lease liabilities
5,242
-
Lease incentive obligation
-
1,416
Total current liabilities
96,653
46,658
Deferred rent
-
4,110
Unearned revenue, non-current
89,934
6,667
Notes payable, non-current
586
633
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
47,763
-
Lease incentive obligation, non-current
-
9,339
Total liabilities
234,936
67,407
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock (Class A and B)
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
959,393
943,142
Accumulated deficit
(521,619)
(400,080)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(197)
(126)
Total stockholder's equity
437,579
542,938
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 672,515
$ 610,345
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains information that includes or is based upon "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those regarding early and late stage discovery, preclinical, and clinical programs; licenses and collaborations; prospective products and their potential future indications and market opportunities; Recursion OS and other technologies; business and financial plans and performance; and all other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may or may not include identifying words such as "plan," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "potential," "continue," and similar terms. These statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including but not limited to: challenges inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, including the timing and results of preclinical and clinical programs, where the risk of failure is high and failure can occur at any stage prior to or after regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations, or other factors; our ability to leverage and enhance our drug discovery platform; our ability to obtain financing for development activities and other corporate purposes; the success of our collaboration activities; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of, and ultimately commercialize, drug candidates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and force majeure events; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce intellectual property protections; cyberattacks or other disruptions to our technology systems; our ability to attract, motivate, and retain key employees and manage our growth; inflation and other macroeconomic issues; and other risks and uncertainties such as those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, projections, and assumptions, and Recursion undertakes no obligation to correct or update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
