SamaCare's Prior Authorization Management Platform Available on the ModMed EMR

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retina and multi-specialty ophthalmology practices will now be able to synchronize data and share documents between the ModMed® ' all-in-one ophthalmology solution and SamaCare's prior authorization management platform.

The interface, the first of its kind for ophthalmology for SamaCare, supports simplified workflows for practices using ModMed and SamaCare's free prior authorization platform for physician-administered medications.

"SamaCare's free platform aims to alleviate one of the biggest administrative burdens in healthcare today — prior authorization management — by unifying and automating prior authorization submissions, tracking, and follow-up across all payers and physician-administered drugs," said Syam Palakurthy, CEO and founder of SamaCare. "The goal of making SamaCare available on key specialty EMRs and healthcare IT systems like ModMed is to reduce administrative workload and prevent human errors caused by manual data entry between systems, ultimately reducing staff burnout and facilitating a better patient experience."

Through SamaCare, retina and multi-specialty ophthalmology practices using ModMed have a solution that enables the seamless two-way transfer of demographic data and clinical documentation. This reduces time-consuming double entry and improves data reconciliation between systems, enabling medical practices to focus on what actually matters: delivering care to patients.

"Our goal at ModMed is to help practices streamline all aspects of their clinical experience and business operations. SamaCare has built unique technology to help ophthalmology practices streamline prior authorization management," said Patrick Herde, general manager of ophthalmology at ModMed. "We wanted to ensure this functionality was available to ModMed practices in a way that maximizes efficiency and eliminates the need for manual data reconciliation between systems."

"Prior authorization has always been a manual process requiring an employee to check on approval," said Dr. Michael Rivers, senior director of ophthalmology for ModMed. "SamaCare automates this process and solves a huge barrier in this workflow."

About SamaCare

SamaCare helps practices streamline prior authorizations for physician-administered medications, across payers, through a guided portal. SamaCare's dedicated team of experts works with specialty providers across the country to ensure patients receive timely access to care. SamaCare is available free to specialty practices that meet certain criteria thanks to partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers. For more information, visit www.samacare.com and/or schedule a demo at www.samacare.com/demo .

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com . Connect with ModMed via its blog , Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram.

