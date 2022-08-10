BayPort Foundation Announces Official Crawlin' Crab Half Marathon Weekend Sponsors

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, the BayPort Foundation is excited to team with J&A Racing to serve as the title sponsor and official charity partner of the premier, family-friendly fundraising event, the BayPort Foundation Crawlin' Crab Half Marathon Weekend. This year, the Foundation is honored to partner with Newport News Shipbuilding and Zogo as its official race sponsors.

The Crawlin' Crab Race Weekend takes place in Hampton on October 1-2, 2022. The festive event has a race distance for all abilities and all ages: Half Marathon, 5K, and Kids 1K. The Half Marathon course shows off the best of Hampton. The flat, fast course takes runners from the Hampton Coliseum into the historic downtown, and along the Hampton Roads Harbor. Once participants cross the finish line, they are invited to celebrate their success at a post-race celebration. With nearly 3,000 participants each year, a portion of every race registration will go directly to the Foundation.

Runners of all ages and paces are invited to join BayPort and J&A Racing at two community group run events on both the Peninsula and Southside in preparation for race weekend. Local runners will enjoy a casual 3-mile run and are encouraged to stay afterwards to enjoy food and beverages, redeem swag and giveaway items, win gift card prizes, and possibly walk away with free Crawlin' Crab race registration codes to be used at any of the race weekend's events. BayPort will be providing all participating runners (21+) 1 complimentary beer and food ticket per person at each event. Please visit BayPort's Facebook page @bayportcu to learn more and RSVP today.

The two upcoming community group run events are scheduled as follows:

Monday, August 22 at 6 p.m. at local, veteran-owned 1700 Brewing in Newport News , in partnership with Point 2 Running Company





Wednesday, September 14 at 6 p.m. at local O'Connor Brewing Company in Norfolk , in partnership with Norfolk Run Club

Registration for the 2022 BayPort Foundation Crawlin' Crab Race Weekend is currently open. More information can be found at crawlincrabhalf.com.

About BayPort Foundation

BayPort Foundation is the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union and was established to extend the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." The BayPort Foundation's mission focuses on four philanthropic efforts: educational scholarships, financial literacy education, promoting family health and wellness, and hardship and emergency assistance in communities where BayPort members live and work. For more information, visit bayportfoundation.org.

About J&A Racing

J&A Racing is a nationally recognized race management company based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. With a portfolio of seven events and virtual challenges, J&A Racing's mission is to promote and support healthy lifestyles and the sport of running through all stages of life. Since 2003 when J&A Racing owners, Amy and Jerry Frostick, took over the Shamrock Sportsfest, the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend has become one of the most popular running events in the country growing from 3,000 participants to a record 30,000 in 2015. Additionally, J&A Racing organizes the Old Point National Bank Wicked 10K Weekend; Big Blue 5K; BayPort Credit Union Surf-N-Santa 5 Miler; BayPort Foundation Crawlin' Crab Half Marathon Weekend; Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Weekend; and the ADP Corporate 5K. For more information on J&A Racing's events, visit jandaracing.com.

