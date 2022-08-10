Carolina Whistleblower Attorneys Chooses GrowPath for Case Management

GrowPath continues to sign new clients looking for complete case management solutions.

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carolina Whistleblower Attorneys has decided to implement GrowPath's full case management solution, which includes intake, case management, and office optimizer modules. The team represents clients who have proof of fraud against the government in whistleblower/qui tam cases.

Lead attorney Bill Nettles cites GrowPath's ever-expanding stable of patents as a primary reason to implement its full case management solution. "No other company out there has 26 patents in case management technology. GrowPath is solving problems before they become problems, and we are confident that it will help us work our whistleblower cases more effectively, with better results." said Nettles.

GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman confirms the advantages his company offers law firms. "GrowPath offers features designed to help attorneys and law firms automate processes with precision, so that the attorneys can focus on what matters – their clients.

About Carolina Whistleblower Attorneys

CarolinaWhistleblower Attorneys is a law firm of recognized and respected attorneys who are dedicated to advocating for their whistleblower clients. They have the resources and experience to guide their clients through the complex process of blowing the whistle on organizations and individuals who may be defrauding the government. To learn more, visit carolinawhistleblower.com.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.

